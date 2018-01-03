Apple’s battery replacement for iPhones: Price, who is eligible and everything else to know

Apple is now replacing batteries for older iPhones like iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and the iPhone 7 at a discounted price. This is irrespective of what battery diagnostics tests will declare. Apple is now replacing batteries for older iPhones like iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and the iPhone 7 at a discounted price. This is irrespective of what battery diagnostics tests will declare.

Apple is now replacing batteries for older iPhones like iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and the iPhone 7 at a discounted price. This comes after a whole controversy that it was slowing down performance on older devices with aging batteries. The battery replacement program is now live in India, and the price for a newer battery is Rs 2,000 plus taxes, which is down from the original Rs 6,500 that Apple was charging. So what is the Apple battery replacement program and who all are eligible for this? We answer below.

Who can get the iPhone battery replaced and what is the criteria?

All iPhone users with devices from iPhone 6 and above can get the battery replaced for the new discounted price. So if earlier you had to pay Rs 6500 plus extra for taxes to get the battery changed from an authorised Apple Service centre, the company is now charging only Rs 2,000 plus taxes for the same service.

First even if the iPhone is out of warranty, the user can get the battery changed for this price. For example, if you bought your iPhone 6s in 2015 and find the performance has slowed down after two years of use, you can get the battery replaced without worrying about spending too much. The performance issues will likely disappear as iOS updates were ‘managing peak performances’ in order to stop the phone from randomly shutting down. These shutdowns took place because the battery was decaying.

I bought my Apple iPhone 7 just six months back and I feel I should get the battery replaced. Can I go and get this done?

According to reports on TechCrunch, The Verge, Apple is allowing battery replacement for all users, no questions asked. This means regardless of what the diagnostic tests say, a user can demand a change in battery. Apple confirmed the same to MacRumors.

Typically where results showed the battery was unable to hold less than 80 percent of the original capacity was often recommended for a change. But under Apple’s new program, anyone with an iPhone 6, and above can get their battery replaced. So yes, if you bought an iPhone 7 just six months back and want the battery changed, you can do this, though it might not be required.

Till when is the battery program live?

Apple says the battery replacement program at discounted prices will run till December 2018. However, the company has warned that in some cases, the battery supply might be constrained. Apple’s earlier statement had said, “We expected to need more time to be ready, but we are happy to offer our customers the lower pricing right away. Initial supplies of some replacement batteries may be limited.”

So will changing the battery improve the performance of my Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus?

Yes, replacing the battery should fix some performance issues. According to Apple’s own statement, with iOS 10.2.1 updates onward the company was managing performance on iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE. Then an iOS 11 update did the same for Apple iPhone 7 series. The company said the update handled “power management during peak workloads,” and that this looked at a combination of factors like a device temperature, battery’s state of charge, and the battery’s impedance.

The older and more decayed a battery, the higher the impedance, which affects its usage and capacity to hold charge. Essentially Apple’s iOS system was managing the maximum system performance, including CPU and GPU performance, on phones where the batteries had aged or were decayed. This resulted in slower performance for users. Apple admitted some users faced slower load time on apps, lower frame rates when scrolling etc, especially when the “more extreme form of power management” kicked in. The company had in its statement added that if the battery was replaced, the power management will stop on iOS.

How can I check if the battery needs replacement? Does iOS have a feature like this?

It is not possible to check the current health of your iPhone’s battery. However, Apple says it will push an update in early 2018 to let users know if the decaying battery might have a negative impact on the performance. The company said this feature will give users “more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery, so they can see for themselves if the condition is affecting performance.” We can expect a new tool on the iPhone’s battery settings soon.

My battery needs to be replaced as the iPhone is more than two years old and really slow. How do I check for authorised Apple service centres in India?

For this, just go to the official Apple India website. The website for Apple support in India is support.apple.com/en-in. Click on iPhone, then repair options and on “Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider” option, which is lower down on the page.

Alternately just go to locate.apple.com/in/en/ and click on Service and Support. Enter your pincode, choose iPhone as the option and the list of service centres should appear. Apple’s list of authorised service centres has increased in the India over the past couple of years. If you’re living in cities like Delhi or Mumbai, you should find an authorised centre close by.

I just bought an iPhone 7. Do I need to change the battery now?

If you have just purchased an iPhone 7 or even iPhone 6s, the battery does not need replacing. Lithium-ion batteries will decay with time and lose their capacity to hold charge and you might need to change it, especially if you want to use this for two years or so. However, as Apple has said it will introduce an iOS feature to let users keep a track on the battery life, which might help in the future to know about the status.

