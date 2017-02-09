Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone likely to cost above $1000: Report

iPhone 8 will be launched alongside the iPhone 7s with a 4.7-inch screen and an iPhone 7s Plus with a 5.5-inch display. iPhone 8 will be launched alongside the iPhone 7s with a 4.7-inch screen and an iPhone 7s Plus with a 5.5-inch display.

Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone will be first smartphone from the company to cross the $1000 price barrier ( or approx Rs 67,025), according to a new report. Fast Company sources say the top-end model is ‘very likely’ to be priced higher than $969 (or approx Rs 64,947) that Apple currently charges for the 256GB iPhone 7 Plus in the US. The reason for the surge in the price is because the device is expected to be “the ultimate iPhone”.

The report claims, the iPhone 8 – or “iPhone X”, will feature 5.8-inch OLED display and a revamped design, backing up previous rumours. “The new phone will look something like a smooth black monolith, with few visual interruptions to its sleek design”, Fast Company says.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The OLED display will cost Apple twice as much as the LCD display used in the current generation iPhones, including the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, according to the report. Sources tell Fast Company Apple is trying to ramp up OLED production for the iPhone 8 ahead of the September launch, something that has been reported in the past as well.

The report also claims the new high-end iPhone will likely get a higher memory than the iPhone 7, which could also impact the price.

Also read: Apple to start iPhone 8 production in June, earlier than expected: Report

The iPhone 8 will also feature a dual-camera setup, just like the iPhone 7 Plus. The mobile device is also expected to get a bigger battery, although its exact size remains unclear. The home button will be relocated beneath the surface of the display, although Fast Company claims the technology is still “evolving” , which may cause the feature to get delayed.

In addition, the volume and power buttons will be replaced by touch-sensitive inlays in the metal, adds the report

Fast Company’s report also suggests that the iPhone 8 will be launched alongside the iPhone 7s with a 4.7-inch screen and an iPhone 7s Plus with a 5.5-inch display. Apple is expected to announce its new iPhones in September and will begin selling them shortly thereafter.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 rumour roundup: Glass sandwich design to return, phone to get stainless steel frame

On the design front, the report recaps what has already been reported. Apple will ditch the aluminum chassis for a steel frame, and a glass body on the back and front of the iPhone, similar to the iPhone 4s design. Apple has already had a record Q4 2016, with the company selling close to 78 million iPhones thanks to the new iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus devices. Its revenue is expect to see a further boost with the launch of the iPhone 8.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd