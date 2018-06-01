Apple iOS 12 to have a Digital Health feature: Here’s what it will do

Apple iOS 12 will have a Digital Health feature, which will let users monitor their tech usage, and help curb tech addiction. Apple iOS 12 will have a Digital Health feature, which will let users monitor their tech usage, and help curb tech addiction.

Apple’s WWDC, which stands for the Worldwide Developer Conference, takes place on June 4, 2018 and one of the most anticipated launches will be iOS 12. WWDC is where Apple’s showcases the upcoming versions of its new software for iPhones, iPads, Macs, the Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple is not expected to release new hardware like MacBooks or iPads at WWDC 2018, according to a latest report from Bloomberg.

However, it seems like Apple’s iOS 12 will have one major new feature called Digital Health. According to the report in Bloomberg, the Digital Health feature will include a number of tools which could help Apple iOS users to see how much time they are spending on their devices. It will also let users see which applications they are using a lot. Apple iOS 12 Settings will have this Digital Health feature, says the report.

Apple’s decision to include a Digital Health feature in iOS 12 will be interesting, since rival Google has just introduced something similar with Android P. The latest version of Android P also has a similar feature called Dashboard, which will let users see how much time they spend on the phone, time spent on a particular app. Android P will also let users set a time limit for a particular app. Say for instance, a user thinks that they spend too much time on Instagram. They can then set a time limit like an hour for the app. After the one hour usage is over, Instagram’s icon will get greyed out. What is unclear is if users will still be able to access the app after overdoing their daily time limit.

With iOS 12 we will have to see if the company will also provide for a similar time limit feature. In Android P beta, the Dashboard is not yet available and will likely be rolled out with a future update. With Apple introducing a similar feature, comparisons will be made between the two.

It is interesting to see the two biggest technology companies introducing features to curb tech addiction. Google’s Android OS dominates the smartphone world, while Apple’s iOS is number two on the list. Reports have also said that Apple iOS 12 will also introduce more parental control.

