Apple working to wirelessly charge iPhone via Wi Fi router, reveals patent

Apple is working on a wireless charging and communications systems that could allow users to charge their iPhone via Wi-Fi router. According to a US Patent and Trademark filing, dual-frequency patch antennas may be used for wireless power transfer at microwave frequencies. A transmitter with wireless power transfer circuitry and a patch antenna will be required to wirelessly transfer power to a receiver, built in iPhone.

Apple’s technology requires a suitable wireless communications link at frequencies of 700 MHz to 2700 MHz, local area network link operating at 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz or anything else that may involve millimeter wave communications. Millimeter wave IEEE 802.11 ad spectrum at 60 GHz, which is used by WiGig communications can be used as well.

“Electronic devices often include wireless circuitry. For example, cellular telephones, computers, and other devices often contain antennas and wireless transceivers for supporting wireless communications. Some devices include circuitry to support wireless charging operations,” Apple’s patent reads.

According to previous reports, Apple will introduce wireless charging for iPhone 8. Apple iPhone 8 users will be able to charge their phone without having to plug it in. Forbes.com reports that Apple’s wireless chargers will be made by Luxshare, the Chinese company behind the inductive charging in the Apple Watch. The Cupertino technology giant will sell its wireless chargers separately.

However, Apple’s latest patent hints at a completely different technology that could make use of Wi-Fi routers to wirelessly charge iPhone. The company has given out theoretical details explaining the technology though we might have to wait much longer to see its practical implementation.

In a separate leaked schematic, posted on Twitter by OnLeaks, iPhone 8 is seen to be having a giant circular surface at the back hinting at wireless charging technology. The vertical dual rear camera setup is at the left with LED flash tucked in between the two lens. What’s interesting is the new iPhone 8 schematic no longer has a Touch ID sensor at the back, suggesting Apple might have figured out a way to embed the same in the display.

This is a tipped leak what means I can’t confirm if legit or not but there you have it… #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/6OgASNUDNb — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2017

Apple will ditch 3.5mm headphone jack for iPhone 8 as well. Another unique thing that the schematics reveal is the presence of four holes at the front on top. This could either mean we’ll see dual camera setup on front as well or LED flash for selfie camera. Apple iPhone 8 will have edge to edge OLED display and there will be no home button.

Of course, the leaked schematic is not a confirmation of the actual iPhone 8 design. “This is a tipped leak what means I can’t confirm if legit or not but there you have it… #iPhone8,” said OnLeaks on Twitter.

Apple iPhone 8 will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. The smartphone is said to come with major design changes, tiny bezels, a curved OLED display and wireless charging technology. According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 8 will have a 5-inch display that fits into a body with roughly the dimensions of the 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

