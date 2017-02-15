Apple to use glass chassis on 5.8-inch iPhone 8, says new report

Apple iPhone 8 leaks: The 4.7-inch variant won’t have a glass chassis, claims a new report. Apple iPhone 8 leaks: The 4.7-inch variant won’t have a glass chassis, claims a new report.

Apple iPhone 2017 series won’t all look the same, and it appears the base 4.7-inch variant will still have a aluminium chassis. According to a report in DigiTimes, iPhone 8 with 5.8-inch OLED display will sport a glass chassis, while the design for the 5.5-inch iPhone model has not yet been confirmed.

The report, which is based on supply sources, says “the 5.8-inch model is expected to be a high-end product adopting a chassis made of reinforced glass with a stainless steel metal frame.” It also points out the phone will get an OLED panel, and could cost more than $1000, which is what we’ve seen some other reports also claim.

DigiTimes says the Foxconn Technology will be the supplier for the steel metal frame, while another metal chassis supplier called Casetek is also “aggressively sending engineering samples to Apple.”

The iPhone 2017 series is expected to come in three variants. The 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch display version will be making a comeback if you go by the leaks, but the special iPhone will be the 5.8-inch version, which will feature an OLED display. Reportedly Apple has already placed an order for 160 million OLED displays with Samsung Display.

Apple is also expected to introduce wireless charging with the iPhone 8. The company recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium on Monday, which is being taken as evidence that the 10th anniversary will indeed feature wireless charging.

A recent report on Japanese blog Mac Otakara said the iPhone 8 will be the only phone in the 2017 series to support wireless charging; while the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus will be incremental upgrades to the earlier series. However, Mac Otakara mentions a 5-inch iPhone in the list, which is in contradiction to most other reports.

However, KGI Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported all phones in Apple’s iPhones 8 series will support wireless charging. He’s also hinted the iPhone 8 will have a new 3D Touch module with “additional graphite sheet lamination” to keep it from overheating.

Kuo has also said the 4.7-inch version of the iPhone 8 will see an improvement in battery life, it will sport a 2,700 mAh battery, according to his investor note. Meanwhile, the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus will be backed by a 2,900 mAh battery.

Apple has beaten Samsung as the number one smartphone vendor in the fourth quarter of 2016, thanks to a high demand for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus. But the tenth anniversary iPhone is seen as the crucial one for the company, that is expected to boost revenue further. Apple is likely to revamp the design of the iPhone 8, and based on the number of rumours we’ve seen the glass design is definitely taking place. Whether it will indeed be priced above $1000 is something we’ll have to wait and see.

