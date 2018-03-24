Apple to launch three new iPhone models in 2018: Here’s everything we know

Apple iPhone X (2018) will have a 6.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1242 x 2688 pixels. It will come with the same Face ID technology that we saw on the iPhone X. Apple iPhone X (2018) will have a 6.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1242 x 2688 pixels. It will come with the same Face ID technology that we saw on the iPhone X.

Apple is planning to launch three new iPhone models in 2018. Though a release date is unclear at this point, we can expect the updated versions of iPhone X to arrive in September. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple could announce a new supersized iPhone with 6.5-inch display and it is codenamed D33. An updated version of iPhone X is also expected, which has been codenamed D32. The third iPhone model will be a budget variant of the iPhone X and will come with features like an edge-to-edge display and Face ID.

Apple is currently gearing up to host an event in Chicago on March 27, where the company is expected to announce cheaper MacBooks and iPad. The events focus is on “creative new ideas for teachers and students”. Coming back to the new iPhone X models, the three phones will likely be powered by Apple’s new A12 chip. The new chip will have a 7-nanometer process, an upgrade over the 10-nanometer process that is being used on the A11 Bionic chip that powered the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Let us take a look at everything we know about Apple’s next-generation flagships:

Apple iPhone X (2018): Expected price and specifications

Apple iPhone X (2018) will have a 6.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1242 x 2688 pixels. It will come with the same Face ID technology that we saw on the iPhone X. The smartphone could cost $1,199 (Rs 77,900 approx), according to a report in ZDNet, which quotes Apple analyst Neil Cybart of Above Avalon. Apple could also launch this variant in a dual-SIM card variant, which could be available in European and Asian countries. Notably, a tweet by designer Benjamin Geskin reveals that Apple has already started the production of a ‘blush gold’ colour variant for iPhone X and we can expect the same colour variant for Apple iPhone X (2018) as well.

Apple iPhone X leaks in stunning ‘blush gold’, likely to launch soon

Apple iPhone X Plus: Expected price and specifications

Apple iPhone X Plus is expected with a 5.8-inch OLED display, reports KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone X Plus could also get 4GB RAM and a bigger 3,300-3,400 mAh battery. Interestingly Kuo does not expect upgrades to the front TrueDepth camera system for the year 2018. It could also come in gold colour variant. As for pricing, the iPhone X Plus could launch at $999 (Rs 64,900 approx).

Apple iPhone X budget variant: Expected price and specifications

The 6.1-inch iPhone X will be a budget option that could launch with a price-tag of $849 (Rs 55,000 approx). It will not feature an OLED display like the current iPhone X, instead the phone will get an LCD display. Japan Display will supply 70 per cent of LCD panels of this version of iPhone X, according to Kuo.

The 6.1-inch iPhone X will have ultra slim bezels, will sport the same notch seen on the current iPhone X with TrueDepth sensors, Face ID and Animoj feature. It will also have a larger battery than the 2017 iPhone X with a capacity of 2,850-2,950 mAh. The phone will get an aluminium frame, no 3D Touch and will sport a single rear camera.

