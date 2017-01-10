Apple to launch three new iPads in 2017, but no new iPad mini: Report Apple to launch three new iPads in 2017, but no new iPad mini: Report

Apple is planning to revamp the iPad lineup in 2017, according to a report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for his accuracy on Cupertino’s products According to a note issued by Kuo, which was also picked up by AppleInsider, Apple plans to go with three new iPads in 2017 which will launch sometime between April and June.

The report says the iPads on the list include: an update to the giant 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a new 10-inch display iPad with a narrow bezel and a new cheaper 9.7-inch model. The iPad mini is conspicuous by its absence on the list, and it looks like Apple will be concentrating on the bigger display versions of its tablet.

The report also says the bigger display iPads will feature the “A10X” processor made by Taiwan based TSMC, while the 9.7-inch iPad will have the A9 chip from Samsung. However, Kuo is predicting that despite a revamp, Apple’s iPad shipments will continue to drop.

This is not the first report to talk about Apple working on a bezel-less design for the iPad. An earlier report on MacRumors claimed Apple was working on three new versions of the iPad, which could launch in March 2017.

Also read: Apple iPads coming in March 2017; to include bezel-less 10.9-inch version: Report

According to the MacRumors report, the 10.9-inch version will sport a bezel-less display, and the report quoted an investor note from Barclays Research analysts’, which is based on Asia supply chain sources.

Additionally an earlier report from Japanese blog Macotakara said the iPad Pro with 12.9-inch will have a 12MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and a P3 display resolution and that Apple won’t kill the 3.5mm headphone jack on these yet. In an earlier note, Ming-Chi Kuo had also reported that Apple will introduce OLED display on the iPad by 2018.

For Apple, which is marking 10 years of the iPhone this year, the iPad as a product has seen dwindling sales in the last couple of years. While the iPad Pro and iPad 9.7-inch have been well-received by reviewers, the shrinking tablet market means these devices aren’t really a solid revenue generator anymore. For now, it will be interesting to see how Apple redesigns the iPad for 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd