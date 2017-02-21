Apple to launch new iPad Pro lineup, iPhone 7 red colour variant in March: Report

Apple introduced the iPhone SE, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and new Apple Watch bands at its March 2016 event last year. Apple introduced the iPhone SE, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and new Apple Watch bands at its March 2016 event last year.

Apple is preparing to launch a revamped iPad Pro lineup along with a red coloured iPhone 7 and a 128GB version of iPhone SE at a March event, according to reports. Japanese site Macotakara claimed the new iPad Pro lineup will include 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch models. Apparently, the 10.5-inch model may not get shipped until May, while the other sizes are ready to ship in March.

Macotakara previously said the 10.9-inch model – it now says 10.5-inch – will have the same footprint as the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro due to its edge-to-edge design. The earlier report said the top bezel will remain in order to provide space for the front-facing FaceTime camera, but it will likely to be slimmer.

The report also suggests Apple plans to refresh the iPad Mini 4 with a new 7.9-inch iPad Pro model. It is said to feature a smart connector, True Tone display, four speakers, and a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Likewise, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said Apple is planning a new 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models for 2017. While Kuo did not mention a 7.9-inch model, he did mention 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models are likely to be updated with Apple’s A10X processor, while the “entry level” 9.7-inch model will feature an A9X chip.

Apple might announce the 128GB version of the iPhone SE, Macotakara said. Last year, Apple introduced the iPhone SE in 16GB and 64GB storage variants around the same time. Looks like the iPhone SE continues to be a popular smartphone. The report didn’t mention whether the higher capacity will be launched in India. There have been reports that claim Apple could start assembling the iPhone SE at a contract manufacturer’s plant in Bengaluru.

Japanese website claims there will be a red edition of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus alongside the Jet Black, matte black, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold. Interestingly, Mac Otakara last year had claimed that Apple this year could announce a new Red colour variant of the iPhone 8. However, it seems Apple may introduce the new colour with the existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The report further speculates new Apple Watch bands at the same event. If we recall, Apple introduced the iPhone SE, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and new Apple Watch bands at its March 2016 event last year. The Cupertino company is yet to confirm whether it plans to hold an event in March this year.

