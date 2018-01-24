Apple to launch 6.1-inch iPhone with LCD display, but no 3D touch: Report

Apple to launch an iPhone with 6.1-inch LCD display, Face ID but no 3D touch, says new report. Apple to launch an iPhone with 6.1-inch LCD display, Face ID but no 3D touch, says new report.

Rumours around the Apple iPhone series for 2018 have started growing, and now there’s a new report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicating that there will be three iPhones for the year. According to Kuo’s latest research note, which has been accessed by MacRumors, Apple will have a 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD display and this will have some iPhone X style features.

According to Kuo’s note, Face ID will be a part of this cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone, but it will have some design changes for the price point. It will sport an aluminum frame, single-lens rear camera, and there will be no 3D Touch. Most iPhone devices since the launch of iPhone 6S have supported 3D Touch, except the smaller iPhone SE.

It also appears that this 6.1-inch iPhone will not get iPhone X’s stacked logic board and L-shaped battery pack and have more regular logic board and battery pack like the iPhone 8 series. According to Kuo’s note, the price for this iPhone will be around $700 to $800. Apple will have two other options in 2018 as well. A new 5.8-inch iPhone X and 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus.

Kuo’s latest note is interesting because it indicates there will be a new iPhone X on the market. Yet, in an earlier note he has indicated, the iPhone X has not done so well, even in markets like China which are crucial for Apple. The analyst, who is known for accurate Apple predictions, has claimed iPhone X from 2017 will be discontinued in the second half of 2018 as sales have not been up to expectations. Kuo note was similar to other analysts who cut forecasts for iPhone X shipments in 2018.

Meanwhile, a report by research firm Canalys said that Apple iPhone X was the world’s best shipping smartphone model for the fourth quarter of 2017 with shipments crossing 29 million for the device. However, it also said Apple managed to ship 7 million iPhone X units in China alone. We will have to wait till Apple announces its Q1, 2018 results to know how the iPhone X has done in terms of shipments.

