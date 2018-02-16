Apple to fix Telugu character bug which can cause iPhone to crash, block Messages

Apple Telugu bug impacts iPhone, watchOS and macOS and it can cause the device to crash and block access to the Messages app on the device. Apple Telugu bug impacts iPhone, watchOS and macOS and it can cause the device to crash and block access to the Messages app on the device.

Apple has new software bug to deal with on iPhone, watchOS and macOS which can cause the device to crash and block access to the Messages app after it restarts, according to reports. The iOS bug issue is caused when a message in Telugu characters is sent to devices, and Apple’s iOS appears to crash once this appears. According to a report on The Verge, the issue was first reported by an Italian blog Mobile World, and they also managed to successfully test out the bug, which did cause Messages to crash.

The report adds that once Messages crashes, the app is unable to open as it is still trying to load the Telugu character. It seems Apple has taken note of the problem in iOS 11.2.5 and will be issuing an update to fix this problem. It also appears that iOS 11.3 beta is not impacted by the Telugu character bug.

According to Mobile World, there is a particular character in Telugu which is causing the iPhone to crash and that it also impacts watchOS, macOS. Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Gmail, Outlook on iOS also get disabled and crash if the message with the Telugu character is received, says The Verge, though Telegram and Skype are not impacted, it adds.

Reuters quotes an Apple spokesperson as saying that the company was working on a fix for iOS 11, the macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11 versions, which are all impacted by the bug. According to the spokesperson, Apple’s older software versions were not affected by the bug. It also appears that Apple has fixed the issue in the current beta versions of the latest operating systems, which are yet to roll out publicly for all users. Apple confirmed that there is an update coming which will fix the problem.

Earlier this year, a bug called chaiOS was reported for iOS and macOS was reported which caused iPhones, Macs to crash after a tainted HTML file was sent via the Messages app. Apple had promised a fix for the chaiOS bug and had rolled it out for users as well. A developer named Abraham Masri had discovered this bug and posted about the same on Github, though he said his intention was to get Apple to take note of the issue. The bug could cause the system to crash without the user even clicking on the link.

