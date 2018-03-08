Apple to ditch controversial ‘notch’ feature from iPhones in 2019: Report

Apple to ditch the ‘notch’ design in upcoming iPhones that will arrive in 2019. Apple to ditch the ‘notch’ design in upcoming iPhones that will arrive in 2019.

Apple is planning ditch the “notch” design feature from the iPhone lineup in 2019. According to a report from Korea’s ET News, the screen will completely dominate the front of the phone that will be released next year. The report also claims Apple will accommodate Face ID in its 2019 model, which simply means the 3D sensor and advanced camera setup will be fitted at the top of the display.

Interestingly, the reason for the design change has nothing to do with customer feedback. Instead, the implementation of new design language will allow Apple to differentiate its iPhones from Chinese smartphone makers. The iPhone X has been criticised for the notch on the top of the phone’s edge-to-edge display that houses the earphone, front-facing camera , and other sensors. Although Android smartphones makers think the “notch” design is here to stay.

At this year’s Mobile World Congress, Asus showed off its flagship ZenFone 5Z with an iPhone X-inspired design. It does borrow the “notch” design from the iPhone X, but the company says the notch is 26 per cent smaller, allowing for a more screen-to-body ratio. Google’s Android P, the next version of Android, officially introduced the notch support for smartphones that mimic the design of the iPhone X. According to Google, Android P offers support for “the latest edge-to-edge screens with display cutout for camera and speaker”. LG G7, OnePlus 6, and Oppo R15 are rumoured to support for display notches.

Apple is said working on three new iPhones that will launch in 2018. One would be the successor to the iPhone XC, another would feature the biggest screen size Apple has used on an iPhone, and the third one would be a cheaper model. Bloomberg reports that all three models will feature an edge-to-edge display and Face ID.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd