Apple to developers: All new iOS apps need to support iPhone X’s display

Apple’s email to iOS developers: All new iOS apps need to support iPhone X’s display. (Apple iPhone X is seen in this file photo) Apple’s email to iOS developers: All new iOS apps need to support iPhone X’s display. (Apple iPhone X is seen in this file photo)

Apple is asking developers to ensure that all new apps which are submitted to them for approval support the flagship iPhone X’s Super Retina Display, which is a edge-to-edge 5.8-inch OLED screen. This support also needs to extend to the notch on top of the iPhone’s display. According to the report on 9to5Mac, Apple iOS developers will need to ensure from April 2018 itself, though there is no deadline on when current apps need to be upgraded to support the iPhone X natively.

The report also adds that all new apps need to be build against the iOS 11 SDK from April 2018. According to the 9to5Mac Apple sent out an email to developers asking them to adopt the latest iOS 11 features including “Core ML, SiriKit and ARKit.” Apple has not set a deadline for when the existing apps need to be upgraded to the new iOS 11 SDK guidelines.

Apple iPhone X is the flagship device and the company is expected to continue with the 5.8-inch OLED display, which is an edge-to-edge one. Apple asking developers to adapt to this display is not surprising, especially since the company is expected to continue with the same type of display for future iPhone series.

According to reports by KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple iPhone X 2018, iPhone X Plus and and another iPhone X variant are expected in 2018 and all three will have an edge-to-edge display. Apple will also continue with notch on top, which has an array of sensors, including the TrueDepth camera to power the FaceID features. Apple iPhone X will continue with the 5.8-inch display, while the iPhone X Plus will have a 6.5-inch display, according to the leaks. There will also be a more moderately priced iPhone X variant with a 6.1-inch LCD display.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd