Apple to delay iPhone 8 launch due to OLED panel-related issues: Report

Apple is said to delay the launch of its upcoming iPhone 8, dubbed as iPhone Edition to October-November time frame instead of the September. The report comes from DigiTimes via Economic Daily News which claims “technical issues related to the lamination process of curved OLED panels, and the adoption of a 3D sensing system may cause the delay of the new iPhone devices”.

The new report is in contrast with the one published in Barren’s Tech radar earlier. The site quoted BlueFin Research Partners’s John Donovan and Steve Mullane who said there’s ‘some indication’ Apple will ramp up the production of iPhone 8 and start the supply chain by June. Further, it stated that this doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a change in the launch date of iPhone 8.

Samsung is said to be the sole supplier for Apple’s new iPhone OLED display panels. According to a report in Japan’s Nikkei paper, Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED panels with Samsung Electronics. All of these panels will be used in Apple’s new phones.

Of course, the DigiTimes report should be taken with a pinch of salt as the site isn’t particularly known for accurate Apple-related leaks. Plus there are no other indications pointing to delay in the launch of iPhone 8. The upcoming iPhone is expected to feature a radical new design change given the year 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of iPhones for Apple.

According to analyst Steven Milunovich from UBS, iPhone 8 will cost between $700 and $900, contrary to earlier speculations that it will be priced above $1000. The 64GB iPhone 8 could cost at $850-$900, while the 256GB model might cost $950 or $1000.

Apple is expected to launch two more smartphones – the 4.7-inch or 5-inch iPhone 7s and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus – along side the 5.8-inch iPhone 8. Multiple reports suggest only iPhone 8 will have OLED display, which means its base price will be slightly over the iPhone 7s.

Apple is likely to get rid of the home button on the front, and could introduce wireless charging on the new iPhones. The iPhone 8 series will feature a glass and steel design as seen on earlier iPhone models. In other reports, Apple has told Imagination Technologies that it will be working on its own graphics processor technology for future iPhones and iPads.

