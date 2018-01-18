Apple’s Tim Cook says users will soon be able to turn off ‘power management’ on iPhones

Apple CEO Tim Cook has indicated that users will soon be able to turn off the power management feature on iPhones. (Image source: Bloomberg) Apple CEO Tim Cook has indicated that users will soon be able to turn off the power management feature on iPhones. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has indicated that users will soon be able to turn off the power management feature on iPhones, which can cause some of older devices to slow down in performance. Tim Cook confirmed this in an interview with ABC News. According to MacRumors, which has reported the detailed remarks, Cook said that Apple will start telling customers if iOS is reducing performance in order to prevent unexpected shutdowns.

For those who remember, Apple was accused of slowing down older iPhones with software management and forcing upgrades on customers. It was argued that the issue lay with the decaying battery and instead of fixing the problem, Apple chose to slow down the iPhone. The company then issued an apology letter saying they had disappointed customers, and introduced a battery replacement program at reduced pricing. Apple users in India can get their iPhone battery (iPhone 6 and above all eligible) for Rs 2000 plus taxes till December 2018.

In the comments to ABC News, Tim Cook said, “We will tell somebody we’re slightly reducing, or we’re reducing your performance by some amount in order to not have an unexpected restart. If you don’t want it? You can turn it off.” Apple had earlier said it would introduce a feature in iOS, which would give users more insights into the health of their iPhone battery. This would help users decided if the decaying battery could cause performance issues and guide users on when to replace them. This feature is yet to roll out.

Cook also said that when Apple introduced these software changes they should have perhaps been clearer, which led people to doubt the company’s intentions. He said, “And so we deeply apologise for anybody that thinks we had some other kind of motivation. Our motivation is always the user. The user is at the center of everything that we do.”

The Apple CEO said the feature will first be released in a developer build of iOS and it will give users “visibility of the health of their battery.” He added the idea is to keep things transparent with their customers and “this is something that has not been done before.” Apple is currently facing questions in the US, France and China from authorities over reports that it slowed down older iPhones. In the US, over 12 class-action lawsuits were filed against the company once the reports started coming out on iPhone performance.

