Apple asks suppliers to produce 90 mn units of new iPhone 6S: report

Apple Inc is asking suppliers to manufacture up to 90 million units of two new iPhone models with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays by 31 December, the Wall Street journal reported.

The phones are also expected to feature Force Touch technology which can distinguish between a light tap and deep press, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. The screen sizes are the same as in the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Apple is also expected to maintain the screen resolution, the newspaper reported.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment. Bloomberg had already reported that the new iPhones will have the same 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screen and will come with Force Touch feature as seen in the Apple Watch. Apple has already started production for the new iPhones, added the report.

In another report, it was stated that the new Apple iPhone 6S could come with a faster LTE. A new set of photos leaked by Apple-dedicated news blog 9to5Mac indicated a “new Qualcomm-made LTE chip” which in theory can deliver LTE speeds up twice of the current iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

The leaked photos also indicate that Apple will be sticking to the same dimensions with the iPhone 6S although a darker Space Gray that looks more like the Apple Watch colour is expected. Force Touch as a feature can sense the difference between a tap and a press to access controls within apps on the Apple Watch. Earlier a report on Forbes quoted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as also saying that the iPhone 6S will have Force Touch.

