Apple store is down: new devices coming up?

The Apple store has gone down, due to previously announced “scheduled maintenance”. The online store is temporarily down and the company replaced it with the short cryptic message, signalling “something special” is coming soon.

However, multiple tech sites are claiming that Apple could announce new products. This could possibly be the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a new red colour, as well as the iPhone SE in 128GB variant. The 4-inch iPhone recently got a price cut in India – and it’s likely that Apple could be planning to lauch a higher capacity version of the phone to build the hype. There is also a mention of new Apple bands, but details are thin on the ground.

The company is also expected to announce its new iPad lineup. Evidently, Apple is grearing up to launch four new iPad models. Both 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPads are due for major updates. The Cupertino-based tech giant might also unveil the 10.5-inch iPad Pro with a redical new design and form factor. Overall the size will not be too different from the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. A souped up version of the 7.9-inch iPad is also being planned, evidently.

MacRumors reported last week that Apple is “most likely” to launch new products between March 20 and 24. Bit other reports point to April. DigiTimes had earlier reported that Apple could move up production plans for a new 10.5-inch iPad to March, and will unveil the new iPad at a product event in ‘early April’.

The company’s website usually goes down ahead of its major launches. We will update the story as and when the Apple store is back online.

