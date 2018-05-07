Apple gives stores new way to iPhone X Face ID issues, suggests replacement if rear camera repair doesn’t work

Apple has sent a new document to its retail stores and authorised service providers suggesting a new way to fix issues with the Face ID feature of its flagship iPhone X. This was reported by 9to5Mac based on a document underlining that Apple Store workers must run a diagnostic test on iPhone X models that have Face ID issues. If the issue can be fixed with a rear camera repair, Apple Store employees will have to perform the repair. But, if the diagnostic test does not suggest a fix, users must be given a replacement unit for their iPhone X device.

Many users have complained about the 3D face-recognition feature, shortly after receiving their iPhone X devices. Among the complaints is that of a Reddit user complaining of a malfunction created by Face ID on his iPhone. His complaint said that as he tried to register for facial recognition, his device received a flash message saying “Face ID is not available, try again later”. Soon after, he also noticed that most rear-camera modes were not functioning, excluding panorama, slow-mo and timelapse.

Ultimately, the issue was resolved at the Apple Store, with a phone replacement. A Genius Bar employee had informed the Reddit user that the True Depth camera on the front lens and the primary telephoto lens in the rear camera were linked. Previously, the iOS 11.2 update was also known to cause various errors in Face ID.

Recent reports have shown that even though Apple’s iPhone X performed below the company’s expectations, it did boost the company’s sales. Some reports even suggest that the flagship iPhone was the most popular smartphone sold during Q1 2018. The premium segment smartphone has been priced from Rs 95,390 in India.

