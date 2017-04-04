Apple rolls out iOS 10.3.1 update for iPhone 5, 5c: Here’s how to download

To download Apple iOS 10.3.1 update, go to General in Setting tab. Next, click on Software Update. Here you’ll find the latest update. To download Apple iOS 10.3.1 update, go to General in Setting tab. Next, click on Software Update. Here you’ll find the latest update.

Apple has started to roll out iOS 10.3.1 update for iPhones and iPads. The update brings iOS 10.3 support for devices running 32-bit processor such as iPhone 5 and 5c. Apple iPhone iOS 10.3 was released a week back and iPhone 5, 5c users faced issues with the software upgrade given the devices run on older 32-bit processor (Apple A6 SoC).

“iOS 10.3.1 introduces new features including the ability to locate AirPods using Find My iPhone and more ways to use Siri with payment, ride booking and carmaker apps,” the update reads. Apple Security updates page lists that iOS 10.3.1 is available for iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later as well as iPod touch 6th generation and later.

To download iOS 10.3.1 update, go to General in Setting tab. Next, click on Software Update. Here you’ll find the latest update. Now click on ‘Download and Install’ to download the update. Remember to take a back up of all your data before downloading. Also, make sure you’re connected to Wi-Fi and there’s at least 50 per cent charge on your iPhone.

Apple Security updates page lists that iOS 10.3.1 is available for iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later as well as iPod touch 6th generation and later. Apple Security updates page lists that iOS 10.3.1 is available for iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later as well as iPod touch 6th generation and later.

Further, Apple has already started to drop support for 32-bit apps with its iOS 10.3.2 beta, which was released last week. Apple will now show a pop-up message saying it needs to be updated, every time users open a 32-bit app. Developer Peter Steinberger spotted the message in iOS 10.3.2 beta and posted a screenshot of the same. It reads, “This app will not work with future versions of iOS. The developer of this app needs to update it to improve its compatibility.”

Apple iOS 10.3 remains one of the major updates, one that brings support for features such as Find My AirPods, more functionalities for Siri as well as CarPlay improvements. Find My Airpods allow users to find their missing AirPods using the Find My iPhone app at any give time.

Siri can now pull out cricket scores and other related statistics. Further, the voice-assistant can schedule rides using ride booking apps, monitor car fuel level, and turn on lights with select automaker apps. CarPlay improvements include new shortcuts in the status bar, curated playlists in Apple Music and support for UpNext option in Apple Music’s Now Playing tab.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd