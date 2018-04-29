Apple releases iOS 11.3.1 update to fix unresponsive third-party iPhone 8 displays

Apple has released iOS 11.3.1 for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. The update fixes an issue on some iPhone 8 with non-Apple replacements screens. The update weighs in at 47.5 MB in size. You can download the update by going to Settings>General>Software update on your iOS device or through iTunes.
The primary focus on the latest sofware update is to fix an issue where touch input wouldn’t work on the iPhone 8 that were serviced with “non-geniune replacement displays”. As Apple explains in its release notes for the software, the update “addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 8 device because they were serviced with non-geniune replacement displays.”
Apple has, however, reiterated that consumers should not go to third-party vendors for screen repairs and instead visit Apple for genuine displays. “Non-geniune replacement displays may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work properly. Apple-certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use geniune Apple parts”, the iOS 11.3.1 note continues.
This issue was first reported by Motherboard last week, when some iPhone 8 handsets with third-party replacement displays became unresponsive to touch-based inputs. This is the not the first time an issue like this has affected Apple iPhones. Last year, a similar issue was identified where Touch ID would stop working on the iPhone 7, if the screen was replaced by a third-party vendor.
Last month, Apple released iOS 11.3 with new Animoji features for the iPhone X and a battery health feature. Next month, Apple is likely to release iOS 11.4, which is currently in beta testing.
