Apple ramps up iPhone 8 production ahead of September 12 launch: Report

Apple will host a product launch event on September 12, where it will likely unveil the iPhone 8, along with two more iPhones and next-generation Apple Watch. Apple, which has been using the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco for the past two years, is said to host its latest event in Steve Jobs Theater instead. However, the location and timing could get affected given the Apple’s new headquarters is still under construction, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Apple iPhone 8, which is company’s tenth-anniversary edition iPhone is expected to feature an all-new design, an edge-to-edge OLED display, along with facial recognition technology. The WSJ report further says that the Cupertino technology giant that iPhone has ramped up the production of iPhone in recent weeks, most likely to meet with high demands in the holiday season.

The report quotes data from market-research firm 451 Research, according to which 52 per cent people planning to buy a new smartphone in the next 90 days would go for an iPhone. Notably, the new iPhone 8 won’t come cheap and analysts have predicted the starting price as $1000. This is about 50 per cent more than the price of base model of iPhone 7. In fact, higher variants of iPhone 8 could cost up to $1,400.

In terms of shipments, Apple is said to touch 50 million in this quarter itself, generating $49 billion to $52 billion in sales. “Expectations for strong sales of the new iPhones have sent Apple’s stock to record levels, increasing its market capitalization by 36 per cent to $825.71 billion since the start of the year,” the report read.

Previous reports suggest that Apple iPhone 8 supply will remain constrained right after the launch thanks to limited production supplies. If that happens, then sales of the new iPhone could get affected in the holiday shopping season. For Apple, China will be a major market in determining the success of iPhone 8, said Katy Huberty, a Morgan Stanley analyst. According to the report, smartphones is a status symbol for many Chinese and whether Apple is successful in delivering a radical new device, largely in terms of design could affect sales in the country.

Along side iPhone 8, Apple could also launch successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as a new smartwatch with LTE capabilities. Apple iPhone 7S and 7S Plus could come with waterproofing and wireless charging, also expected for iPhone 8. Other expected features of iPhone 8 include a glass front and back design with a metal frame, 5.8-inch bezel-less OLED display with a 2K resolution, 3D face recognition module on the front, and dual rear cameras.

Apple Watch Series 3 could have a cellular connectivity, which means the device will directly connect to LTE mobile networks. The 4G-enabled wearable i said to send messages, stream music, and connect to the internet without the need for an iPhone. Details of the upcoming smartwatch are unknown at this point of time.

