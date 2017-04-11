Apple PRODUCT (RED) iPhone 7, 7 Plus up for pre-order on Amazon and Infibeam

Apple (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus can be bought in 128GB or 256GB models, starting at Rs 70,000. Apple (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus can be bought in 128GB or 256GB models, starting at Rs 70,000.

Apple’s (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are now up for pre-orders on Amazon India and Infibeam. Apple’s new iPhone is being sold by Cloudtail India on Amazon. “This item will be released on April 14,” the e-commerce site reads. Users will get up to Rs 4,000 off under exchange offer. Infibeam, on the other hand, has a ‘No cost EMI’ offer and products will ship on April 15. Do note that Amazon is not the authorised dealer for Apple.

Croma started taking pre-bookings for Apple (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus sometime last week and Indianexpress.com has learnt that leading premium resellers in Delhi, including iWorld and FutureWorld, are expected to receive the new units this week.

The new phones are identical to the original iPhone 7 line-up except for the red casing. The special edition red iPhone marks more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and AIDS charity (RED), founded by U2 frontman Bono and activist Bobby Shriver.

Apple (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus can be bought in 128GB or 256GB models. iPhone 7 (128GB) is available for Rs 70,000 while 256GB variant of iPhone 7 costs Rs 80,000. iPhone 7 Plus in 128GB and 256GB storage variants are available at Rs 82,000 and Rs 92,000 respectively.

Apple (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were launched along side company’s new 9.7-inch iPad and iPhone SE with bumped up storage variant. Apart form the new red colour variant, the iPhone 7 series is available in silver, gold, rose gold, black and “jet black” colour options.

Apple (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus went on sale on March 24 in the US, Australia, China, Canada, the UK and the mainland Europe. The new iPhones will be available in more than 40 countries.

