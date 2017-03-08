Apple plans to launch new iPads on April 4: Report

The event might take place at the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs theater in Apple’s new Space ship campus. The event might take place at the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs theater in Apple’s new Space ship campus.

Apple may be planning to hold a “special” event to launch the new iPads. A report from Steven Sande of Apple World Today reveals that the event will take place on April 4. The report speculates the event might take place at the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs theater in Apple’s new Space ship campus.

Although Apple World Today isn’t a credible source, there’s still some possibility that Apple might be getting ready to announce a new set of iPads this spring. Sande points that when you click on the “Check availability” link for the iPad Pro 12.9, it shows an April 4 availability of the device. Sande also noticed the same pattern applies to all versions of the iPad Pro, regardless of colour, storage and connectivity. Interestingly, Apple Park is scheduled to open in early April as well.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The report reads: “At Apple’s last event at 1 Infinite Loop, Tim Cook noted that it would be the last one at the current Apple headquarters. We now know that Apple Park is scheduled to open in April, 2017. It could be that Apple will have the reveal of the new iPad lineup in the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater onsite”.

Apple is expected to announce new variants of 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Pros, as well as an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Both the 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Pros will likely to be powered by Apple’s A10X processor along with the home button.

Also read: Apple to launch new iPad Pro lineup, iPhone 7 red colour variant in March: Report

Meanwhile, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is rumoured to have a drastic redesign. When we first time heard about a new iPad Pro size, it was said to have a 10.1-inch display, but a more recent rumour reported in MacOtakara claims the 10.5-inch slate will have an edge-to-edge display with no home button. The iPhone 7 maker is reportedly working on a 9.7-inch version of iPad Pro as well. Japanese site MacOtakara says a 7.9-inch iPad Pro is rumored to have a Smart Connector, True Tone display, and a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd