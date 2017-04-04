Apple places order for 70 mn OLED panels for iPhone 8: Report

Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED panels with Samsung Electronics. (Source: Bloomberg) Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED panels with Samsung Electronics. (Source: Bloomberg)

It looks Apple expects the iPhone 8, or the iPhone ‘Edition’ as some reports call it, to be a massive hit, and the company is place large orders in preparation for this launch. A report in Japan’s Nikkei paper claims Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED panels with Samsung Electronics, which will be used in in the new phones.

The report claims Apple expects the iPhone 8 to be a massive hit when it launches in 2017. The report is quoting supply chain sources for this. Nikkei’s report adds the 70 million number is in line with what analyst David Hsieh at research company IHS Markit had said earlier. It is also being reported that Samsung will be sole supplier for Apple’s new iPhone display, though of course, the South Korean technology major refused to comment on the same.

Apple iPhone 8 is supposed to launch in September 2017, and the company is expected to unveil three versions of the phone: 4.7-inch or 5-inch version; the 5.5-inch iPhone and finally the 5.8-inch iPhone. Some reports have claimed the the iPhone 8 or the iPhone Edition will be the only one with the OLED display, and the other two will be called iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus.

The iPhone ‘Edition’, which will mark the 10th anniversary of the iconic smartphone, is expected to cost $1000. Apple is also likely to get rid of the home button on the front, and could introduce wireless charging on the new iPhones. Rival Samsung just removed the front button, and went for a pressure sensitive display with the Galaxy S8.

The iPhone 8 series will also see the return of the glass and steel design; Apple is expected to ditch the aluminium chassis in the new phones. In other reports, Apple has told Imagination Technologies that it will be working on its own graphics processor technology, though that will come in the future iPhones, and not the iPhone 8 series.

Analysts expect the iPhone 8 will boost sales for the company.

