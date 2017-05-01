Apple patents a new tech to charge iPhones via Wi-Fi router

Apple is working on a new technology that could change the way you think about wireless charging. Apple is working on a new technology that could change the way you think about wireless charging.

Apple is working on a new technology that could change the way you think about wireless charging. The U.S Trademark and Trademark Office has recently published an Apple patent application describing a method that could let you charge the iPhone using a WiFi router. So instead of using a regular wireless charging pad, users would be able to power the iPhone using wave signals.

According to the patent application, first spotted by Apple Insider, Apple would use wireless bandwidth across cellular and Wi-Fi to charge your iPhone. This could simply mean that in the future Wi-Fi signals will deliver internet access and charge your phone. Apple is also proposing a way to boost those signals and convert them into energy. Clearly, the idea is to eliminate the need to plug the iPhone into the wall.

Long-range wireless charging isn’t a new concept and the company has been working on the technology for quite sometime. In fact Apple first filed a patent to wirelessly charge an iMac at a distance of one meter way back in 2010, notes The Telegraph.

Back in 2016, Bloomberg reported that Apple was developing long range wireless charging tech for iOS devices. The report said Apple could introduce the new charging tech with the release of the next-generation iPhone in 2017.

Multiple reports suggest that Apple is planning to add wireless charging tech to the iPhone. Notably, Apple earlier this year joined the Wireless Power Consortium, the organization behind the Qi wireless charging platform. More recently, reports surfaced indicating that Apple has been working with Broadcom on a wireless charging solution.

It has been said that the upcoming iPhone would not feature short-range “inductive” wireless charging technology used on the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Basically, inductive charging requires a charging pad to gain the power.

As usual, take this with a pinch of salt for the time being, but given the fact that more and more rumours are pointing that the iPhone 8 would feature wireless charging capabilities, there’s a big chance that this is happening.

