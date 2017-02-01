Apple overtakes Samsung in Q4 smartphone sales: Strategy Analytics

Apple beats Samsung in smartphone sales of Q4 2016, according to research firm Strategy Analytics Apple beats Samsung in smartphone sales of Q4 2016, according to research firm Strategy Analytics

Apple has overtaken Samsung to become the world’s top smartphone manufacturer in the final quarter of 2016, according to research firm Strategy Analytics. The US tech giant sold 78.3 million iPhones during the fourth quarter, up 18 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed.

The figure roughly translates into a market share of 17.8 per cent. Samsung, on the other hand, shipped 77.5 million smartphones during the same period, down 5 per cent from a year earlier, taking up 17.7 per cent market share.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Apple said earlier on Tuesday that it sold 78.29 million iPhones in the first quarter ended December 31. The success of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus helped the company to register its highest-quarter revenue.

“This was the iPhone’s best performance for over a year, as Apple capitalized on Samsung’s recent missteps,”Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement. “Samsung will be banking on the rumored Galaxy S8 model in a few weeks’ time to reignite growth and return to the top spot in quarterly smartphone shipments.”

Strategy Analytics said Apple overtook Samsung at a time when the latter company has been facing a massive humiliation after the company recalled the Note 7 due to faulty batteries. Overall, however, Samsung still maintained its leadership position with 22 per cent market share by shipping 309 million units, followed by Apple with 16.1 per cent, the data showed.

Also read: Apple Q1 results: iPhone sales at 78 million, ‘Services’ rise, and other points

China’s largest smartphone maker Huawei grabbed 10.2 per cent market share with 44.9 million units sold. This is the first time the company has ever reached double digit shares. Oppo held the fourth position with a 6.9 per cent market share with 29.5 million unit sales. Meanwhile, Vivo came fifth with a 5.8 per cent market share with 25.6 million units sold.

The global smartphone market recovered slightly due to stronger demand in China and Africa and grew 3 per cent from a year ago to 1.49 billion in 2016. China’s three major smartphone manufacturers Huawei, Oppo and Vivo all saw growth in the fourth quarter.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd