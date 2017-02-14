Apple orders 160 million OLED panels from Samsung for iPhone 8: Report

Samsung has signed a deal with Apple to make 160 million OLED panels for the iPhone 8. Samsung has signed a deal with Apple to make 160 million OLED panels for the iPhone 8.

Apple’s iPhone 8 is said to be a different smartphone compared to the iPhone 7, and although its release is months away, there is already a steam of rumours and possible leaks about the next-generation device. We’re already expecting the iPhone 8 to boast wireless charging and it is likely to have a screen that covers the entire front of the phone. Now it seems as if Apple has placed an order for 60 million OLED panels Samsung Display for the upcoming iPhone 8, claims The Korean Herald.

According to the report, last year Apple ordered 100 million OLED panels from Samsung Display to be used in the iPhone 8. However, it is now said that order has increased to 60 million, which is worth in addition to $4.3 billion. Apple generally likes to source components from a number of different partners for its products. Evidently, Samsung will supply 80 per cent of the display panels in the iPhone 8, according to the report.

Apple’s switch to OLED for the next-generation flagship iPhone has been known for quite sometime, but there is no official confirmation from the iPhone 7 maker. Even the Galaxy S7 maker didn’t confirm the news, with a Samsung spokesperson saying “We can’t officially comment on anything related to the order”.

The current-generation iPhones – both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – use LCD display. The upcoming iPhone 8 – at least one of the models – will use OLED display, with no physical buttons. OLED is an upgrade over the standard LCD display, improving brightness and viewing angles

Samsung used OLED displays in many of the smartphones and can be seen supplying OLED displays in a larger quantities. The company, Samsung Display, dominates the global the mobile OLED display market, with a market share of over 95 per cent.

The iPhone 8, or “iPhone X” is expected to come with a lot of improvements. It will include a new mobile processor, better cameras, and so on. Rumours suggest three models are being planned, a 4.7-inch iPhone and a “Plus” model with a 5.5-inch screen and a third model that may have an OLED display.

