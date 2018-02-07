Apple iPhone performance issue: Here’s how Battery Health feature will work in iOS 11.3

Apple iPhone battery performance feature: Here’s how it will look on iOS 11.3 and users will be able to see the health of their iPhone’s battery. Apple iPhone battery performance feature: Here’s how it will look on iOS 11.3 and users will be able to see the health of their iPhone’s battery.

Apple has released the iOS 11.3.2 second beta for developers and those on public betas. The build gives a detailed look at the battery health performance feature and how users will be able to check if performance management, which was introduced on older iPhones, is impacting the device’s performance. Apple has also promised that users can manually turn off the performance management feature, which has slowed down older devices.

Apple is facing heat over the battery and performance saga. The company also wrote a long apology note on the issue and is now replacing batteries on older iPhones at reduced prices. Apple iPhone battery replacement in India starts at Rs 2,000 plus taxes. Apple is currently replacing batteries for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, etc. The program will be live till December 2018.

The iPhone maker had said it introduced the performance management feature on iPhones where the battery had decayed and could result in unexpected shutdowns. Apple said it was not throttling performance but managing “performance peaks”, though this did result in overall slower performance in some instances. Apple says this performance management feature applies only to the iPhone and no other product.

In a support page, Apple has explained further how this performance management feature works. The company says it looks at the combination of the device temperature, battery state of charge, and battery impedance before the feature kicks in.

Apple has explained further how this performance management feature works. It will display Maximum capacity of battery and whether Peak performance Capability is turned on.

Apple iOS 11.3.2 beta will now introduce a new feature battery settings called ‘Battery Health,’ explains the support page. The feature will apply on all iPhone 6 and later devices. It will also alert a user if the battery needs to be replaced. Users will have to go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta) for this feature.

Where Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models go, the company says these are relying on a more “advanced hardware and software design that provides a more accurate estimation of both power needs and the battery’s power capability to maximize overall system performance.” According to Apple, this allows for a “different performance management system that more precisely allows iOS to anticipate and avoid an unexpected shutdown.” Apple claims this less impact on the performance.

The Battery Health feature will show users the following information, depending on the state of the battery. Here is shows when the iPhone has faced an unexpected shutdown and the performance management is on. Second example shows when iOS is unable to determine state of battery.

The Battery Health feature will show users the following information, depending on the state of the battery. First is when “Performance is normal,” and where the performance management features are not applied because battery is in top shape. Apple’s battery health feature will display this message: “Your battery is currently supporting normal peak performance.”

Second when “Peak Performance Capability” is applied, this message will appear: “This iPhone has experienced an unexpected shutdown because the battery was unable to deliver the necessary peak power. Performance management has been applied to help prevent this from happening again. Disable.” Apple also says if a user disables performance management, they cannot turn it back on. However, it will be turned on again automatically if an unexpected shutdown occurs. Users will again have the option of disabling this.

In some instances, the feature might also flash the message “Battery health unknown” where iOS is unable to determine the device battery health. According to Apple this will be due to “an improperly installed battery or an unknown battery part.”

Apple iOS message when battery degrades significantly and performance could be impacted.

When performance management is turned off, Apple’s Battery Health beta feature will display this message: “This iPhone has experienced an unexpected shutdown because the battery was unable to deliver the necessary peak power. You have manually disabled performance management protections. If the device experiences another unexpected shutdown, the performance management features will be re-applied. The option to disable will also be available.”

Finally, if the battery health has degraded significantly, the feature will show this message: “Your battery’s health is significantly degraded. An Apple Authorized Service Provider can replace the battery to restore full performance and capacity. More about service options.” Apple also says all devices updating to iOS 11.3 will initially have performance management disabled automatically. However, in case of an unexpected shutdown, the feature will get enabled once again.

