Apple offers Rs 3900 iPhone out-of-warranty battery replacement credit: Here’s how to claim

Apple is giving Rs 3900 credit to all those customers who had to pay for a battery replacement for the iPhone 6, or later models. Apple’s “iPhone out-of-warranty battery replacement credit” covers replacements at any Apple authorised service locations from January 1, 2017, through January 28, 2018.

The company said it will alert customers who are eligible for refunds via email between May 23 and July 2018 with all details on how to obtain the credit. The Rs 3900 credit will be provided as an electronic funds transfer or a credit on the credit card used to pay for the battery replacement service. If you feel you are eligible for a credit but aren’t contacted by Apple, you can contact the company directly. It should be noted that you will be asked the proof of service at an Apple authorized service location.

Apple further says that it will not offer credits for the iPhone battery replacements that were performed within the warranty. iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X batteries are covered; older iPhone models such as the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C are not.

The move comes after it was discovered that Apple throttles the speed of previous-generation iPhones with old batteries. Last December, the company admitted to secretly slowing down the performance of old iPhones. Many consumers were fumed over the practice. In fact, some users even filed a class action suit against Apple as a result. As an apology, Apple this year began reducing the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 from $79 to $29, available worldwide through December 2018. In India, the cost of replacement for a battery was around Rs 2000, down from Rs 5990.

