Apple’s next-gen iPads are delayed until the second half of the year: Report

If you’ve been waiting for Apple’s next-generation iPads to go on sale soon, you’re going to wait for a little longer. A report on DigiTimes, citing its reliable sources in Taiwan’s upstream supply chain, claims Apple might not be ready to launch the updated to iPad Air and iPad Pro until the second half of the year.

According to the report, Apple is planning three iPads for 2017: a 9.7-inch model for the price sensitive consumers; a pricier 10.5-inch model and an upgraded version of 12.9-inch iPad Pro. DigiTimes’s reliable sources tell the publication the 9.7-inch is expected to enter mass production in the first quarter of 2017, while mass production for the other two tablets won’t begin until the second quarter.

Apparently, Apple is considering to replace the 9.7-inch iPad with the 10.5-inch modelmeaning the next 9.7-inch model will be an entry-level tablet targeting the educational sector. It’s also being reported that Apple is getting parts for the wallet friendly 9.7-inch iPad from secondary suppliers and Korea-based Seoul Semiconductor will supply LED for the device instead of the current supplier Nichia.

The sources also claim that both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad will feature Apple’s A10X processor. The new 9.7-inch iPad, on the other, will be powered by the A9X chipset.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumours of Apple bringing three iPad models to the market. According to Macotakara, the 2017 line of iPads will include three models: 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch models, and an all-new bezel-free 10.9-inch model. The bezel-less model is said to 7.5mm in thickness, and might not include a Home Button. The reports of the bezel-less iPad vary, with some claiming to be either a 10.5-inch or 10.9-inch model.

Apple has been diverting all its attention towards the iPhone and not giving enough importance to the iPad due the falling sales. The iPhone maker sold 9.2 million iPads in Q4 2016, down 6.2 percent on the same quarter last year, when Apple sold 9.8 million iPads.

