Apple macOS Mojave: Release date, list of compatible devices and top features

Apple at its annual developer conference WWDC 2018 previewed its latest operating system for macOS. The next version of macOS named as Mojave comes with a number of new features, including a refreshed dark mode. Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering showed Mojave’s new features and said,”macOS Mojave is a major update that introduces powerful new features for a wide range of Mac users, from consumers to pros.”

Apple also showed new restrictions that the company is imposing on online tracking technology, and a revamped Mac App Store. We take a look at Macs which will be compatible with macOS Mojave, the release date of the developer preview, public beta, and key features.

When will the developer preview of macOS Mojave be made available?

Apple released the macOS Mojave developer preview on June 4. To download the developer beta, users first need to have a developer account. However, if you have already joined the Apple Developer Program, then you can check for the new macOS version at developer.apple.com

When will macOS Mojave public beta be released? What about the final build?

The macOS Mojave public beta program will be made available to Mac users in late June. Users can check for the beta version at beta.apple.com. While macOS Mojave beta version will allow users to experience the new operating system, it will have bugs and instability given this is a beta build, which is still in testing phase. The public beta is free for users, who have an Apple ID. The final version of macOS Mojave will be made available as a free software for Mac users this fall.

macOS Mojave: List of compatible devices

Apple in its official post mentioned that the next version of macOS will run on Macs introduced in mid-2012 and later, plus 2010 and 2012 Mac Pro models with a recommended Metal-capable graphics card. Apple, however, mentioned that some of the features might not available in all regions and language. To check your Mac’s year and model, click on the Apple icon at the top left corner of your desktop and click on About This Mac.

Apple macOS Mojave: Dark mode feature

Apple has refreshed the dark mode on its new macOS version. The new dark mode not only applies to the dock and menu bar, but for all apps. The dark grey chrome setting is added across the general UI. In addition, developers will also be able to see the Xcode 10 coding platforms in dark mode.

Apple macOS Mojave: Desktop stacks

Apple has added a new feature called Stacks, which will help users clean up the cluttered icons on their Mac desktop. The feature will arrange files to their dedicated folders based on file type, name, etc. So all your screenshots will be stacked as one in Mojave. Further users will be able to customise Stacks and arrange files based on attributes like date, tags etc.

Apple macOS Mojave: Finder

The macOS Mojave will have a new view in finder called ‘gallery view.’ This will enable users to scroll through a small preview of files, while the selected file will appear larger at the top. The feature is supported on an array of file types, including pictures, videos, docs, PDFs etc. Additionally, users will be able to view metadata about each file inside a finder window.

Apple macOS Mojave: A redesigned Mac App Store

The Mac App Store is finally getting a redesign. The Store’s design cue is quite similar to the iOS store, which was revamped last year. The new Mac App Store will have rich editorial content, and updated apps in the Discover tab. The new App Store will also show four different tabs- Create, Work, Play and Develop for developers.

Apple macOS Mojave: Privacy

With the new macOS, apps will now have to take permission for accessing microphone, camera, Mail and Messages. Apple’s web browser Safari will now block tracking via like or share buttons and comment sections appearing across web pages. Safari will now reduce the amount of information that the browser share with websites. The websites and ad trackers receive less personal metrics for user security and privacy.

Apple macOS Mojave: Quick Actions and Continuity Camera

The new macOS will also bring Quick Actions, a feature that will let users select actions on a single open file. With this feature, customisable automaker actions can be created that will set commands on different file types. Meanwhile, Continuity camera will allow Mac users to click a picture or scan a document with their iOS devices and drop it instantly on their Mac.

Apple News, Voice Memos, Stocks, Home app and FaceTime

Apple is bringing some of the iOS apps to the new macOS Mojave. This includes Apple News, Stocks, Home app and Voice Memos. With the Home app, users will be able to control their HomeKit-enabled accessories. The Group FaceTime which was introduced on the new iOS platform, will be there on macOS as well. The feature lets user chat with up to 32 people at the same time.

Apple macOS Mojave: Markup and screenshots

With macOS Mojave, Mac users will be able to mark up documents and make changes inside of the Quick Look feature itself. While taking a screenshot, a button will automatically pop-up to mark them up, so users can edit these as well.

