Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium: Will iPhone 8 feature wireless charging?

Apple has joined the Wireless Power Consortium on Monday, and pretty much everyone is seeing this as proof that the iPhone 8 will sport wireless charging feature. While Apple didn’t confirm whether iPhone 8 will have the same, a company spokesperson issued a statement confirming Apple’s entry into the group.

According to CNET, the spokesperson said, “Apple is joining the Wireless Power Consortium to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards.”

For those who don’t know, Wireless Power Consortium is a group of leading manufacturers, across industries including but not limited to smartphone manufacturers, who are all backing the Qi standing for wireless charging. The list of companies includes big smartphone players like Samsung, LG and HTC in the list. Samsung’s Galaxy S6, S7 series already support wireless charging.

The announcement comes just as another leak claims the iPhone 8 will be supporting wireless charging. Japanese blog Mac Otakara, has pointed out iPhone 8 will be the only phone in the 2017 series to support wireless charging; the blog says the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus which will be incremental upgrades to the iPhone 7 series won’t support ship with the new wireless charger. Earlier reports have indicated Apple will be adding wireless charging on all three models.

However, Mac Otakara adds Apple will sell separate wireless chargers for iPhone 7s phones, which will be manufactured Chinese company Luxshare. Additionally iPhone 7s, 7s Plus won’t come with “Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adaptor” as was the case with the previous generation iPhone.

Mac Otakara is known for getting most its leaks right, but this report also mentions a 5-inch iPhone, which adds to some confusion. Other reports claim the iPhone 8 series will come in a 4.7-inch, 5.5-inch, and 5.8-inch display versions. The report on Mac Otakara says the iPhone with the glass back will come with support for wireless charging; this could be the iPhone X, which some rumours claim might be priced close to $1000.

Earlier KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had reported all phones in Apple’s iPhones 8 series will support wireless charging. The report carried by Mac Rumours, quoted Kuo as saying Apple will finally introduce wireless charging across its upcoming iPhone range, and the iPhone 8 with an OLED display and glass casing will have have a new 3D Touch module with “additional graphite sheet lamination” to keep it from overheating.

Kuo’s report also said the cost of 3D Touch sensor, and other changes will push the iPhone range price over the $1000 price point for the first time. A report from Fast Company earlier indicated the iPhone 8 will be come at a price of $1000 because of many changes Apple is making to the device’s design.

