Apple iPhones in 2018 to have better battery life with new chips: Report

Apple iPhones in 2018 could solve a major issue on the device: poor battery life. According to report in Nikkei Asian Review, Apple is designing “power management chips” for its upcoming iPhones in 2018, which could solve the battery life problems. Apple is reported to be working on three iPhones for 2018 and the full vision display seen on the iPhone X will become standard across the series.

According to the latest report in Nikkei, which quotes industry sources Apple could partially replace half of its power management chips on the iPhones by 2018. However, the report also adds this could be delayed to 2019 as well. Currently the power management chips are designed by UK based Dialog, but it looks like Apple wants to move this in-house in the future.

The report also notes that Apple wants to “boost production of its own semiconductors to better compete in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence applications and reduce reliance on external chip designers.” The new power management chip in the iPhone will let Apple monitor, control power consumption.

One of the main criticism points for the iPhone has been the smaller battery size in comparison to rivals like Samsung and its Galaxy S or Note series, which have traditionally sported a much bigger battery size. Even with the iPhone X, the battery life is not drastically higher in comparison to the older iPhone 7 or even the iPhone 8 series. Apple’s new chips are likely to be made by Taiwan’s TSMC. It was earlier reported that Apple will start manufacturing its own GPU as well for the iPhone, though this is expected to take place over two years time frame.

Apple’s iPhone series in 2018 is expected to come in three variants: the 5.8-inch display one like the current iPhone X, a bigger 6.2-inches version and a 6.0-inch version. All three iPhones will have Face ID and support a full vision display, according to a report by noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo. Apple’s 6-inch iPhone could have a more mid-range pricing, according to the reports and this will have an LCD display, not an OLED one like the other two iPhones. Reports have also indicated an Apple iPhone SE 2 could be on the cards as well for early 2018.

