Many iPhone X users have discovered that they can’t use Face ID to validate family purchases. This issue seems to be limited to the iPhone X which uses Face ID to unlock the device. A few users have taken to Apple’s forums to point that they are unable to verify family purchases using Face ID, whereas in the past they were able to do so using TouchID.

If you’re living in a multi-Apple device household, you may have setup Family Sharing across all your devices. After all, it’s a convenient feature that makes it easy for up to six family members to share iTunes and App Store purchases, an Apple Music family plan and even an iCloud storage plan. Family Sharing also lets you enable the “Ask you buy” for kids. It simply means a parent has to approve any purchases a child wants to make including movies, apps, music, and more. If your device using TouchID, you can approve the child’s purchase with a fingerprint. And if you have an iPhone X, however, you can’t authenticate the purchase.

“At least we know this inconvenience was intentional. But it begs the question why? The whole point of having biometric auth is to save us from typing in a massively complex password every time we need to get an app. I have four kids. Teens! Do you have any idea how many requests I get? My carpal tunnel is bad and getting worse. Soon I will need a helper monkey. Please, please turn on face authentication for parental approvals”, one commentator writes.

Apple has yet to comment on the issue, but Ars Technica noted that it could be because of the security thing. It is a possibility that Apple has disabled Face ID for family purchases to avoid security issues.

