Apple iPhone X with 6.1-inch screen to start at $550, will have dual-SIM: Ming Chi-Kuo

Apple iPhone X for 2018 is supposed to launch in three variants, which will include a cheaper version as well. Now, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has said in an investor note that the cheapest iPhone X could have a starting price of $550, and there might a variant with support for dual-SIM technology as well. That’s something Apple’s iPhones have not offered so far.

According to Kuo’s earlier investor notes, Apple iPhone X series for 2018 will have three variants: a new 5.8-inch iPhone X with OLED display and a bigger iPhone X Plus with a 6.5-inch display with an OLED display as well. The third variant in the list will be the 6.1-inch LCD display iPhone X, which will be the most affordable option on the list. All three will sport FaceID on the front. Kuo’s latest note, which was shared by 9to5Mac, reveals that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will have two models: one with a standard single SIM and another with dual SIM dual standby.

In a market like India, a dual-SIM iPhone could be a boon for the company, given that most popular phones in the market launch with such a feature as users prefer this option. However, it does not look like Apple will offer expandable storage support. It should be noted that earlier Bloomberg had reported that 6.5-inch OLED iPhone will come with dual-SIM features. Kuo’s note also says the same thing regarding the bigger iPhone X. Coming to the 5.8-inch iPhone, it will not get a dual-SIM model, according to the note.

Apple’s budget iPhone with single SIM model could sell for $550 and $650, while the dual SIM model will sport a price tag of $650 and $750, says the Apple analyst. We have seen earlier reports claim the 6.1-inch iPhone will start at $799, while the iPhone X Plus will have $999 price tag. Kuo is predicting that the new iPhone will boost Apple’s sales and the company could sell between 100 million and 120 million units from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019.

A $550 converts to Rs 36,000 for India, which would be one of the cheapest iPhones at launch for the Indian market, though given taxes and duties final price will be higher. It will be interesting to see if Apple does offer a budget iPhone for under $600 at launch, which could boost sales in developing markets like India.

