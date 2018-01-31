Apple iPhone X was bestseller in Europe, China, Japan and US: Kantar report

Apple iPhone X sales were among the best in Europe, US, Japan, China and Australia, according to Kantar Worldpanel. Apple iPhone X sales were among the best in Europe, US, Japan, China and Australia, according to Kantar Worldpanel.

Apple iPhone X was among the top three-best selling devices for December 2017 in key markets like Europe, urban China, Japan, Australia and the US, according to a new report by research firm Kantar Worldpanel. The latest report comes even as analysts are predicting the sales of iPhone X have not lived up to expectations and that Apple will halve production for the flagship phone in the first quarter of 2018.

According to Kantar Worldpanel’s data, which looks at smartphone OS shares, iOS made gains in the final quarter of 2017 (October to December 2017). According to the numbers, iOS grew by 0.7 percentage points to 24.8 % across the big five European markets. The research firm says iOS had strong results in markets like Spain, Germany (where it has nearly 25 per cent market share) and in markets like urban China, Japan and Australia. However, iOS market share in UK fell by 2.4 percentage points.

Coming to the iPhone X, Kantar says it was part of top three best-selling devices in the month of December across Europe, urban China, Japan, Australia and the United States. “The full results for the last quarter of the year show that Apple’s decision to release three new handsets over a staggered period, including the ultra high-end iPhone X, has been a sound one,” Dominic Sunnebo, Global Director for Kantar Worldpanel ComTech said in a press statement.

He pointed out that the expectation was the flagship model would be the top seller in developed markets, but the $999 start price meant “real life affordability” also came into play. However, he added, “Given that in December iPhone X made it into the top three best-selling devices across all key regions, particularly in urban China where it was the top selling model, the pricing strategy seems to have been vindicated.”

In the US market, Apple and Samsung continue to dominate according to Kantar, and controlled more than 70.8 per cent of the market in the last three months of 2017. It also notes that Motorola and Google made some inroads with each player controlling 5.6% and 2.8% of the market respectively. Also iOS loyalty reached stood at an all time high of 96% in the US, even though Apple’s sales share fell by 0.5 percentage points to 43.9%.

On Samsung’s performance, Sunnebo said the company had a very strong performance in Europe, with sales up by 2.2 percentage points and growing to 31.3 per cent of market share. This puts Samsung ahead rivals Apple and Huawei in Europe.

Apple is expected to showcase results on Thursday and all focus will be on how the iPhone X has done considering there have been some contradictory reports from analysts. Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has said that iPhone X has not done well in China and he does not expect its production to continue after summer 2018. According to Kuo’s prediction, Apple iPhone X 2017 model might not continue once the new iPhone X series of 2018 is launched.

More recently a report from Nikkei has said Apple has halved production of iPhone X to 20 million for the coming quarter over weak sales. However, another report from Canalys says Apple shipped 29 million iPhone X devices of which 7 million were in China. The research firm called it the best shipping model among smartphones for Q4 in 2017.

