Apple iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Specifications, features comparison

Apple iPhone X is the latest generation flagship smartphone from the company. iPhone X (pronounced ten) marks the tenth-anniversary of the iPhone, featuring a significantly different looking design and nearly bezel-less display. This would be the first time Apple has removed the home button from the iPhone, which is now replaced with the Face ID – a new technique to unlock the phone where your face will act as a password.

The premium, top-of-the-line iPhone X starts Rs 89,900 for the 64GB model, and goes up to Rs 102,000 for the 256GB variant. To be made available in Space Grey and Silver, Apple iPhone X will be up for pre-order in India from October 27, with sales to begin starting November 3.

Sure, the iPhone X is seen as the company’s most interesting, ambitious product in years. But that doesn’t mean it will be easy for the iPhone X to claim the title of the best smartphone. The iPhone X is competing against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which has been hailed as the only smartphone that can compete with the latest Apple device. Here is a detailed comparison on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X – Apple’s most-advanced smartphone ever.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone X: Bigger, brighter display

Apple’s newest iPhone X is the first iPhone to feature an OLED display, offering a 5.8-inch panel with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. Yes, it’s a big upgrade over a LCD panel. For Samsung, however, using a sAMOLED panel isn’t new. The company’s previous smartphones, be it the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 or the Galaxy S7, featured a Super AMOLED display. Even the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones offer a Super AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a 6.3-inch, 2960 x 1440 display (521ppi), while the iPhone X settles with a 5.8-inch panel offering 2436 x 1125 pixels (458ppi). The display on the Galaxy Note 8 overshadows the iPhone X’s 5.8-inch panel – it’s also bright as well. The Galaxy Note 8 has a maximum brightness of 1200 nits (a unit of visible-light intensity). In contrast, the iPhone X maxes at just 625 nits, which is impressive, but doesn’t match up the Galaxy Note 8’s screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone X: More options to log in

Apple’s iPhone X solely relies on facial recognition system called Face ID for biometric authentication. The new Face ID can unlock the device, and authenticate Apple Pay. On paper, at least, it appears to be a logical move on the part of Apple. But the company is restricting users to stick to its Face ID for unlocking the phone. Samsung Galaxy Note 8, meanwhile, does allow users to log in using various options, including Iris scanner, fingerprint login, and face detection.

However, in Apple’s case the company has thrown in a lot more hardware like Infrared sensor, TrueDepth Camera, dot projector and flood illuminator to accurately map the face, when unlocking the device. Apple says Face ID can’t be fooled by 3D masks or pictures of the user, something security researchers had shown could trick the face scanner on the Galaxy S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone X: Missing headphone jack

The iPhone X isn’t the first smartphone from Apple to forgo the headphone jack. The company last year introduced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus without a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. It was a controversial move – and yes, even some Apple fans didn’t like the idea. With the iPhone X, Apple is once again trying to push the idea of a “jack-less future”.

In contrast, the Galaxy Note 8 has a traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack which gives users freedom to plug any headphone (be it wireless or wired) with the phone. However, if you’re planning to buy the iPhone X, you need to get used to the wired headphones with a lightning connector, or else carry an adapter with you.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone X: MicroSD card support

Apple has never added a microSD card slot on an iPhone, and the iPhone X is no different. The model with 64GB storage lets you save a ton of photographs and personal videos, but it’s pity to note that there’s no way to expand the local storage. However, a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 user can expand the internal storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. For users who want a lot more space, the Galaxy Note 8 has a huge advantage over the iPhone X.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone X: USB Type-C port

Like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple iPhone X sticks to the company’s proprietary Lightning port for charging. Despite initial reports of Apple adopting a universal USB Type-C standard, Apple iPhone X uses the Lightning port for data transfer and charging. The puzzling part is that Apple’s latest MacBooks support the Type-C standard, but the iPhone still uses the Lightning port. Samsung Galaxy Note 8, meanwhile, comes with the USB Type-C connector, like any other high-end flagship of 2017.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone X: S-Pen stylus

I’m not a big fan of Samsung’s S-Pen stylus myself, but many users just loves the S-Pen. The S-Pen is a big feature making the Galaxy Note 8 a great device for taking notes on the go. The included S-Pen works beautifully on the large display – and the stylus makes it easy to jot down ideas or scribble, even when the screen is turned off. It’s a great tool for drawing as well.

Unfortunately, the iPhone X doesn’t support a working stylus – in any form. Of course, Apple has shown no indication of bringing something like the Apple Pencil to its phones, but still such a feature on a flagship phone would have been interesting to see.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone X: Price difference in India

Price does matter, even for fanboys. In case of the iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8, both companies are charging a premium, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. However, in India, users have to pay far less for the Galaxy Note 8 compared to the iPhone X. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 costs Rs 67,900 with 64GB storage model, whereas the iPhone X is priced at Rs 89,900 for the base unit. The top-end model of the iPhone X will cost a whopping Rs 102,000 with 256GB storage.

