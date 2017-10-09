Apple iPhone X video spotted online, shows new Dynamic Wallpapers: Report

Apple iPhone X will officially launch on November 3, but a video of the phone in action has leaked online. (Screenshot of leaked Apple iPhone X video. Image credit: Reddit) Apple iPhone X will officially launch on November 3, but a video of the phone in action has leaked online. (Screenshot of leaked Apple iPhone X video. Image credit: Reddit)

Apple iPhone X will officially launch on November 3, but it looks like a video with the upcoming flagship has been spotted online. The clip, which was possibly shared on Instagram Stories given the format, was original posted to the Reddit Apple thread. The video clip has since then been shared by MacRumours as well.

According to the MacRumors report, the person who originally posted the video shared it from the San Jose area in California and the device has an AT&T logo, thus confirming this leaked video is from the US itself. The video doesn’t really give a detailed look at features of the upcoming Apple iPhone X, other than the new Dynamic Wallpapers. Apple iPhone X has a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge bezel-less display along with the FaceID on front. It also shows the front and back of the device, and one gets a brief glimpse of the vertically stacked dual-rear cameras.

Apple iPhone X pre-orders will open from October 27 in India and the rest of the world. The official sale of the Apple iPhone X starts only from November 3. Apple has already confirmed the pricing for the two versions of the iPhone X: Rs 89,000 for the 64GB base variant, while the 256GB version will cost Rs 102,000, which is just over Rs 1 lakh.

Reports have already claimed the iPhone X will be in limited quantities post the release due to production issues. The new edge-to-edge display could be the reason why it might be delayed. Apple iPhone X sports a host of new features like Animoji, FaceID, the new A11 Bionic chip, which is also powering the Apple iPhone 8 series.

Apple iPhone X, pronounced iPhone Ten, comes with a new all glass design which is held together by a steel frame. The new iPhone also comes with a 12MP+ 12MP rear camera setup on the back like the Apple iPhone 8 series and has support for Portrait Studio Lighting (beta). The iPhone X doesn’t have support for Touch ID on the front, thanks to the edge-less display. Apple has instead replaced this with FaceID, which it says will work even in low-light.

