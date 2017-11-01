Apple iPhone X to be available on Airtel’s online store from November 3

Airtel online store to offer the iPhone X from November 3. Airtel online store to offer the iPhone X from November 3.

Airtel has announced that the iPhone X will be sold through the company’s online store starting 6:00 pm on November 3. The iPhone X will be made available exclusively to Airtel’s postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first come first serve till stocks last. Users will have to pay a full payment to get the iPhone X.

The iPhone X 64 GB model is priced at Rs 89,000, while the top-end 256 GB model at Rs 102,000. However, the telecom operator said that those buying the iPhone X using Citibank credit cards will get a cashback of Rs 10,000. The cashback offer will be available between 6.00 pm, November 3 and 7.00 am, November 4. The telco says it will deliver the device free of charge to customers’ doorsteps. The company’s newly launched online store is currently available in 21 cities across the country. If you’re a prepaid customer, you can easily migrate to Airtel postpaid plan to purchase the iPhone X from its online store.

The iPhone X (or iPhone 10 as it’s pronounced) is the first redesigned iPhone we’ve seen since the launch of the iPhone 6. And it comes with a lot of new features. A 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display, OIS on both rear lenses, Face ID facial recognition, and an astronomical high-price. There’s a 12MP dual camera, glass on both front and back, stereo speakers, IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, wireless charging, and the brand new iOS 11 mobile operating system.

The iPhone X will be available in more than 55 countries, including India. The official sale will begin from November 3, which is this Friday, and pre-orders began on October 27. Being a popular phone, Apple iPhone X will be hard to find in the market.

