Apple iPhone X suppliers indicate weak shipments in November: Report

Components suppliers are already reporting dropping revenues due to declining iPhone X sales. Components suppliers are already reporting dropping revenues due to declining iPhone X sales.

Apple has been struggling to meet the demand for its newly launched iPhone X in many parts of the world, including India. However, a new report from DigiTimes claims that the component orders for the iPhone X are already weakening. Supply chain sources speaking with the publication have said that shipments fell in November, and the situation won’t change in December.

“Despite having enjoyed a surge in orders for the iPhone X in September and October, sources from the upstream component supply chain saw their shipments for iPhone devices weaken in November and are likely to drop further in December”, the report says. “With demand for key component not growing as strong as expected, the sources are concerned that Apple may reduce its iPhone X shipment target for the first quarter of 2018. The sources pointed out that Apple’s component orders for the iPhone X in November were around 30 per cent lower than its earlier forecast.”

Several suppliers have already confirmed substantial drops, including Chassis maker Catcher Technology who said its November revenues drop 10.4 per cent month-over-month. Touch panel supplier General Interface Solution (GIS) says it also recorded 15.53 per cent decline last month. Meanwhile, Apple’s key component supplier Largan Precision said its revenues showed a growth of 0.05 per cent and expects its December revenues may decline further.

It’s also being said that Apple will ship the iPhone X units in January and February at the sale level as seen in November 2017. A decline is expected in March. Reports have so far revealed high demand for the tenth anniversary iPhone. Although the company has not provided any concrete numbers, but Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang recently claimed that Apple may have sold as many as 6 million iPhone X units over the Black Friday weekend.

Apple iPhone X price in India is Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant, while the 256GB model costs Rs 102,000. The iPhone X went on sale in India on November 3.

