Apple iPhone X successor with 5.85-inch OLED display to be cheaper to manufacture: Report

The next-generation iPhone X will cost less to manufacture than Apple’s current flagship smartphone, which currently costs 00. (Image of Apple iPhone X for representation) The next-generation iPhone X will cost less to manufacture than Apple’s current flagship smartphone, which currently costs 00. (Image of Apple iPhone X for representation)

The successor to the iPhone X will be cheaper to manufacture, which could mean a drop in the price of the flagship smartphone. The information comes from Luke Lin, a senior analyst with Digitimes Research. The iPhone X currently costs $1000 (or approx Rs 65,085), making it the most expensive smartphone from Apple.

The report says the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone will cost around 10 per cent to manufacture compared to the current-generation iPhone X. In comparison, the iPhone X costs roughly $400 (or approx Rs 26,026) to manufacture, which means a total reduction of $40 (or approx Rs 2602). If true, this would allow Apple to sell the next-generation iPhone X at a slightly reduced price. The analyst goes on to claim that a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone could be the cheapest among the three models planned for this year. Interestingly, Lin claims that Apple had previously planned to launch an LCD version of the 5.85-inch iPhone, but scrapped the project in mid-February.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is planning to launch three iPhones in 2018. The lineup will include an extra-large screen iPhone, a lower cost version of the iPhone, and a budget-friendly option. The jump sized iPhone could have a 6.5-inch display and a resolution of 1242 x 2688 pixels. It will come with an OLED panel and Face ID like the iPhone X. The updated version of the iPhone X is said to include stainless steel edges and the next-generation A12 processor. The third option, meanwhile, will have an edge-to-edge display and Face ID similar to the iPhone X but with an LCD display and aluminum edges. There’s no word on when Apple plans to bring these three devices to the market, it’s likely the launch will take place in September.

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch the current-generation iPhone X in a brand new ‘blush gold’ colour option. Images of the device were leaked earlier this week. The iPhone X is currently available in White or Space Grey. According to market research firm Canalysis, Apple sold 29 million units of the iPhone X in Q4 2017.

