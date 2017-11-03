Apple iPhone X starts selling at 6 PM in India: Price, launch offers, availability, etc

The iPhone X will be available from 6 PM today in offline and online stores. The iPhone X will be available from 6 PM today in offline and online stores.

Apple iPhone X will go on sale on November 3 worldwide, including the Indian market. Pre-orders for the iPhone X began October 27 on Flipkart, which is the authorised online reseller for Apple devices. The iPhone X will be available from 6 PM today in offline and online stores. Those interested in buying Apple iPhone X can check out deals from Airtel, Reliance Jio to avail cashback and other benefits.

Apple iPhone X India launch time and availability

Apple iPhone X will be available beginning 6 PM in India today. It can be bought via online e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, etc as well as offline stores across India. This includes Apple Authorised Resellers like Izenica, Croma, Vijay sale, etc. The device will also be available at Reliance Jio store, Airtel stores as well as Vodafone stores. The iPhone X is currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Flipkart.

Indianexpress.com has learnt that some Izenica stores have given out tokens to people interested in buying iPhone X in exchange of pre-booking amount of Rs 3,0000. The tokens will serve as assurance that users will get an iPhone X device, though colour option might vary. As for other stores, people will have to stand in queues to get their hands on the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone X price in India

Apple iPhone X comes in two storage variants – 64GB, 256GB – and the price starts at Rs 89,000 for the base model. The 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1,02,000. The iPhone X is available in two colour options – Space Gray and Silver.

Apple iPhone X launch offers

Citibank credit and debit card users who buy the iPhone X on the day of the launch will Rs 10,000 cashback for pre-booking. Reliance Jio has a 70 per cent buyback offer for the Apple iPhone X for people who buy the phone from Amazon India.

Apple iPhone X specifications and features

The Apple iPhone X offers a 5.8-inch TrueTone HD display, ans is the first bezel-less iPhone in the market. This flagship iPhone comes with 12MP dual-rear cameras and an 8MP front camera, enhanced for portrait mode as well as facial recognition. Like the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, it comes with updates versions of virtual assistant Siri, the latest iOS 11 as well as Apple’s new A11 bionic chip, powered by a neural network. The latest iPhone also comes with a full-glass design, and offers wireless charging features, which can be supported by Qi charger systems.

The USP of the iPhone X is the Face ID recognition software. This is the first 3-D facial recognition software, which allows one-user scans to be used as a security feature, instead of the conventional fingerprint sensor. iPhone X users can also enjoy the new Animoji feature. This allows consumers to create animated emojis that feature on iMessage, where you can share facial expressions-based live emojis with friends.

