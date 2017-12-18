Apple iPhone X sales ‘below’ expectations due to high price, one analyst claims

Apple iPhone X sales ‘below’ expectations due to high price, says leading Wall Street analyst Karl Ackerman. Apple iPhone X sales ‘below’ expectations due to high price, says leading Wall Street analyst Karl Ackerman.

Apple’s iPhone X may have performed badly in terms of sales, as per leading Wall Street analyst. According to a report from Bloomberg, citing Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman, who seems to suggest that the company’s much-hyped iPhone X isn’t selling well as Apple would have hoped for.

Ackerman points out that the demand is blow expectations because of the cost owning the smartphone, which starts upwards of $1000 (or approx Rs 64,105) in the US market. “Some investors may conclude this relates to better sales momentum for the X”, wrote Ackerman, “but we are increasingly concerned that demand has been below initial expectations as users appear to have gravitated toward the previous iPhone models.” Ackerman further added that sales so far have been “good, but not yet indicative of a ‘super cycle.’’

The analyst claims that Apple will sell about 79 million iPhones (including the iPhone X) through December, which is a slight increase from the previous year when the company shipped 78 million units. And for the company’s second quarter, which runs from January to March, the analyst expects Apple to ship 56 million iPhones compared to 51.2 million units for the same quarter last year.

Apple iPhone X has been the company’s most advanced smartphones ever made, featuring a bezel-less design, improved cameras, and facial recognition features. Still, the analyst believes that the iPhone X doesn’t pack enough punch to justify its $1000 (or approx Rs 64,105) price tag. Perhaps the reason why consumers are opting for older iPhones such as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhones are going to cost more in India after the present government announced a hike of 5 per cent on import taxes. Starting today, the iPhone X will cost Rs 92,430 for the 64GB version and Rs 1, 05, 720 for the 256GB version. Previously the iPhone X used to cost Rs 89,000 and Rs 102,000 for the 64GB and 256GB versions respectively. Barring the iPhone SE, which is ‘Made in India’, all current iPhones model will now come at a higher price tag.

