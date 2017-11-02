Apple iPhone X review live blog

Apple iPhone X is much smaller than you would have thought. Apple iPhone X is much smaller than you would have thought.

Every Apple iPhone rides a hype machine. But the Apple iPhone X has been unprecedented even by Cupertino standards, managing to stay on top of popular imagination for well over a month when it was first unveiled for the world. While the jury is still out of whether it has impacted the sales of the iPhone 8 series despite the differential in pricing, it is clear that this phone has been able to capture consumer interest across the world. Over the next few days we will look at different aspects of the what is arguably the most premium mass production phone in the world at the moment.

Apple iPhone X design

The first thing you will notice about the Apple iPhone X is how small it is. In fact, is not much larger than the iPhone 8. Actually, at 5.8 inches the iPhone X packs a larger screen than the iPhone 8 Plus but is significantly smaller. So much so that the iPhone can fit easily inside the iPhone 8 Plus and still have some real estate behind. This means the iPhone X will be easy to hold for a lot of users and thus have a better acceptability than Apple's Plus range phone.

Apple iPhone X on top of an iPhone 8 plus. The former actually has a larger screen. Apple iPhone X on top of an iPhone 8 plus. The former actually has a larger screen.

The phone has a distinct steel frame, which in the space grey model is a dark and blends well into the rest of the phone. In fact, the phone has no edges and this steel frame melds into the edge-to-edge display. But while the phone is touted as bezel-less there is a thing frame that is visible where the screen meets the frame, unlike on the Samsung phones where the screen bends into the curves.

Yes, there is no Home button here. But the power button and the volume buttons stay where they are in the other recent Apple phone. There is a speaker grille at the bottom, flanking the lightning port.

The other significant change is at the rear where the dual camera bump is now vertical, unlike the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus where it is horizontal. The bump is pretty much the same height as in the iPhone 8 Plus.

This phone too has a glass back where you can clearly see your fingerprints. While this is a significant design diversion from what Apple has been doing for the past few years, it is a necessity for wireless charging to work. Though the phone has the strongest glass ever put on a smartphone, it also means you need to protect the back... just in case.

