Apple iPhone X with Super Retina Display, Face ID launched: Price, specifications and features

Apple has officially announced the iPhone X at an event held in Cupertino, California. The iPhone X Edition features a design that’s completely different from the company’s previous generation iPhones, featuring a screen that wraps all the way over the front of the smartphone, an all-new display technology, Face ID and more. The iPhone X Edition marks the tenth-anniversary of the original iPhone, which was launched way back in 2007.

The biggest change for the iPhone X has to be the introduction of a new all-screen design. The screen stretches across the Super Retina Display that features OLED technology, and it has a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. The Super Retina Display supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR variants. It would be for the first time Apple has made significantly changed the overall appearance of the iPhone in the past years. The last big change happened in 2014 when Apple launched the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, featuring bigger displays.

And, for the first time, Apple’s flagship iPhone doesn’t come with a home button. Instead, it uses something called Face ID, which essentially recognizes the owner’s face, to unlock the device. Apple claims the new technique will “learns your face” with the True Depth camera system. Apple said that there’s a one in a million chance that another person could unlock someone’s iPhone X with Face ID. Plus, users can still unlock the phone using a traditional passcode.

Apple’s flagship iPhone X is powered by the company’s A11 Bionic processor with a new Neural Engine. The iPhone X has two 12MP image sensors, comprising a f/1.8 aperture wide-angle and a f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens. Both lenses have optical image stabilisation, along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash. Also, add a 7MP TrueDepth front-facing camera supports Apple’s portrait mode for selfies.

Apple claims the battery on the iPhone X will last 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7. And, just like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus it supports Qi wireless charging. The iPhone X will be available in 64GB and 256GB storage options, and yes, it won’t cheap. Apple is charging a premium on the iPhone X, with the base model to cost as high as $999 (or approx Rs 65,000). Apple will start taking pre-orders for the iPhone X starting October 27, with shipping starting 3 November in the US.

