Apple iPhone X launched in India, response better than the iPhone 8 series

iPhone X has finally gone on sale in India with scores of fans flocking stores to buy Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone. As the doors opened at 6pm India Standard Time (IST), a sea of people who pre-orderd the iPhone X rushed to one of Apple’s premium resellers in Delhi’s upmarket Connaught Place. As expected, the store ran out of stock within a few minutes, leaving many people disappointed.

Anil Bhatia, store manager at Delhi’s Snowhite Square, was the first customer to make a purchase. “I have always been the first customer to get the iPhone; Apple is my love,” he said. Bhatia purchased the 64GB version of the iPhone X. Many customers whom indianexpress.com talked to came to the store to experience the iPhone X. All of them showed excitement to catch a glimpse of the iPhone X, which has been Apple’s most distinctly designed iPhone till date.

A sales representative at Futureworld, one of Apple’s premium resellers, told indianexpress.com that the store located in Connaught Place is expecting to witness footfall of more than 300 people on Day 1. The numbers might even go up, as the demand of the iPhone X is significantly high in India. This was more compared to what the store saw at September’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launch. Although the representative did not share how many units of the iPhone X they have received from Apple, the numbers are surely limited. If that’s the case, you will have to wait long to get the iPhone X.

The hefty Rs 89,900 price tag clearly hasn’t deterred many people from buying the iPhone X. People are comfortable in shelling an exuberant amount for a phone, and that’s a reality. In fact, Apple phones seem to be becoming more popular in India which CEO Tim Cook telling an earnings call that Apple’s revenue from the country has doubled, thanks partly to the locally assembled iPhone SE. This came days after research firm Canalys said Apple’s iPhone shipments had doubled to 9,00,000 units in Q3 2017.

It goes without saying the iPhone X has been in hot demand not only in India but in other parts of the world. Long lines are back in front of many Apple stores in major cities of the world, which shows the craze behind the iPhone X. Stores will likely sell out the iPhone X quickly, due to heavy demand. Apple introduced the iPhone X in September, along with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

