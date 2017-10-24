Apple iPhone X pre-orders start October 27, week before start of sales in India

In India is the iPhone X will be available in silver and space grey in 64GB and 256GB models with prices starting Rs 89,000. In India is the iPhone X will be available in silver and space grey in 64GB and 256GB models with prices starting Rs 89,000.

If you are among those who put off buying the Apple iPhone 8 for the iPhone X, then your time has come. Apple India has announced that it will start taking pre-orders for the new flagship from Friday, October 27. India is among the first countries to get the iPhone X which will start selling here from November 3 along with 54 other countries. The phone will be available on sale at authorised resellers across India.

In India is the iPhone X will be available in silver and space grey in 64GB and 256GB models with prices starting Rs 89,000.

The Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus started selling in India last month and much before the festival season reached a peak around Diwali. However, there have been reports that the iPhone 8 series has suffered to some extent from the impending launch of the iPhone X which is more capable when it comes to features.

The iPhone X is Apple’s first bezel-less phone with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display. The phone is quite powerful with A11 Bionic chip and its neural engine laying the ground for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and 3D gaming experiences. The phone has a vertical dual camera on the rear unlike the iPhone 8 Plus and a much better selfie camera. The rear dual camera comes with dual optical image stabilisation includes a new colour filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor. The phone also stands out for its Face ID functionality to unlock the phone.

Apple claims the all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone. The phone comes in silver and space grey.

Have You Tried These 15 Minutes Recipes Yet?

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd