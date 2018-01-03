Apple iPhone X Plus, iPhone SE 2 to launch in 2018: TrendForce

Apple is planning to launch the iPhone X Plus and the second-generation iPhone SE this year. Apple is planning to launch the iPhone X Plus and the second-generation iPhone SE this year.

There is still time for the launch of next-generation iPhone, but that hasn’t stopped analysts from predicting the future. Now Taiwanese market research firm TrendForce (via 9to5Mac) claims Apple might launch the iPhone X Plus this year, along with the second-generation iPhone SE.

The technology research company believes Apple will not only launch the successor to the iPhone X this year, it also plans to add another model but with a bigger screen size. Details about the display size has not been revealed, though. But it has been claimed that both the phones will get the second-generation Face ID and they might see an improvement in screen-to-body ratio as well.

This isn’t the first time we’ve been hearing that Apple will launch the iPhone X Plus in the market. A report from Nikkei recently claimed that Apple is planning to launch a 6.3-inch iPhone with an OLED screen same as the iPhone X. The Nikkei report further stated Apple plans to sell three new iPhones this year, including an iPhone with an LCD display. The iPhone X sports a 5.8-inch Super Retina Display, the company’s first smartphone with an OLED panel. The company’s arch rival in the handset business, Samsung has been using this display technology since 2008.

Besides bringing the iPhone X Plus to the market, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 this year. The successor to the iPhone SE will be targeted at the mid-segment of the market, which shouldn’t surprise many. The iPhone SE was introduced way back in 2016, and it saw no major updates in 2017. Time and again it has been reported that Apple has plans to launch the second-generation iPhone SE in 2018. A report from Chinese-language Economic Daily claims Apple is likely to launch the iPhone SE in the first quarter of this year. The new model will reportedly be manufactured by Taiwanese original design manufacturer (ODM) Wistron at its plant in Bengaluru.

TrendForce believes the iPhone production will grow by 7.5 per cent in 2018, with the iPhone X being on the top-end of the market. TrendForce further said that the South Korean major Samsung won’t fare that well due to tough competition from Apple and Chinese smartphone manufacturers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd