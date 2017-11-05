Apple iPhone X is selling for as high as Rs 150,000 on OLX in India

Apple iPhone X has been in high demand, ever since the company began selling the device on November 3. Apple iPhone X has been in high demand, ever since the company began selling the device on November 3.

Seeing the heavy demand for the iPhone X, sellers on OLX are selling Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone for as high as Rs 150,000 for an unlocked 256GB model. That’s more than what Apple is charging for the top-end model, which retails for Rs 102,000 in the Indian market. On OLX, which is the leading online classified platform in the country, more than 330 sellers have listed the iPhone X for sale at a premium.

Early adopters of the iPhone X who’ve already received the iPhone X see this as the golden opportunity to mint profit by selling the device above the market price. For instance, one seller based out of Aurangabad, is selling the iPhone X with 256GB storage for Rs 150,000. The phone has been brought in India and hence the local warranty will be applicable.

Based on a variety of listing, Apple iPhone X 256GB model is generally ranged in price of Rs 115,000 to Rs 150,000. One seller who claims to be the authorized retailer is selling the iPhone X in both 64GB and 256GB storage capacities for Rs 115,000 and Rs 135,000 respectively. Most sellers are selling the iPhone X with local Indian warranty and original receipt. The average price of the 64GB version of the iPhone X is Rs 98,000 and above.

This of course, is not a new phenomenon. Whenever a new iPhone gets launched in the market, online classified sites such as OLX are full of sellers making a quick profit. This also shows that people are willing for shell extra to get the iPhone on Day 1. Instead of waiting for days to get the new iPhone, many are happy to pay a premium price without loosing sleep.

Apple iPhone X has been in high demand, ever since the company began selling the device on November 3. In India, the iPhone X is priced upwards of Rs 89,900, but the device went out of stock on the day of launch. There are no details available when the next shipment will arrive, leaving consumers no choice but to pay a handsome price for the iPhone X.

