Apple iPhone X is here, and so is Samsung’s ad mocking it and ‘the notch’

Apple iPhone X, or iPhone 10 as it is called, is here and rival Samsung’s ritualistic ad mocking the new iPhone has followed. Samsung might be a key supplier for the iPhone X, including that OLED display, but that hasn’t stopped the South Korean major from mocking the new iPhone. Samsung’s ad for the Galaxy Note 8 taking on the iPhone X is now live on its YouTube channel.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 ad is titled ‘Growing up’ and shows the sob story of a man who has been an iPhone user since 2007. But his girlfriend has been a loyal Galaxy Note series users, stirring some level of envy each year thanks to the Note’s better features, which as the Samsung ad implies has always been ahead of the iPhones.

In the end, the video shows the user going for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and walking past all those folks who are standing in line for Apple iPhone X. Oh, and one prospective iPhone X customer even has a notch for a hairstyle, which frankly looks ridiculous. Samsung clearly doesn’t believe in subtlety when it comes to mocking its major rival.

This is not the first ad we’ve seen from Samsung where it has mocked an iPhone. When Apple iPhone 6 series came out with the bigger display, Samsung was quick to remind users it had been doing this for a long time.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is the new flagship for this holiday season, though this one launched well before the Apple iPhone X. The Galaxy Note 8 also comes with dual rear cameras with dual OIS, a much bigger 6.3-inch OLED full display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a much bigger battery than Apple iPhone X.

However, the new iPhone is already sold out and it looks there could be a long wait before the next set of stock arrives for the 10th anniversary iPhone. Apple iPhone X starts at Rs 89,000 in India going up all the way to Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. But people in India are already selling this iPhone for nearly Rs 1.5 lakhs on sites like OLX, etc.

