Apple iPhone X, iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone X to launch in 2018: Ming Chi-Kuo

Apple is expected to reveal three iPhones in fall 2018 and it looks like there will an iPhone X at a lower price, if one goes by the report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for accurate predictions on the company. The latest report by Kuo, which is based on supply chain sources in Asia talks of an Apple iPhone X, iPhone X Plus and a more moderately priced Apple iPhone X with a bigger 6.1-inch display for the 2018 lineup.

According to MacRumors, which has seen the research notes by Kuo, the 6.1-inch iPhone X will be the budget option with a price of $700 to $800 in the US and it will have an LCD display. The budget phone will not get an OLED display like the current iPhone X and Japan Display will supply 70 per cent of LCD panels of this version of iPhone X, says Kuo.

The 6.1-inch iPhone X with ultra slim bezels, will also come with the same notch seen on the current iPhone X with the whole TrueDepth sensors, Face ID and animojs. It will also have a larger battery than the 2017 iPhone X with a capacity of 2,850-2,950 mAh. The phone will get an aluminium frame, no 3D Touch and will sport a single rear camera.

Some are taking this report to mean that this model of iPhone X might just be the iPhone SE 2, though Kuo does not talk about iPhone SE at all in his report. However, reports in DigiTimes has indicated iPhone SE 2 could launch in May or June itself with wireless charging support, but no 3D Touch support. Leaks have claimed an iPhone SE 2 is on the way for 2018, and we will have to wait and see if that actually turns out to be true.

Moving on to the other two iPhones of 2018, Apple iPhone X (2018) and iPhone X Plus are expected with a 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch display each, reports Kuo. The iPhone X Plus could also get 4GB RAM and a bigger 3,300-3,400 mAh battery. Interestingly Kuo also does not expect upgrades to the front TrueDepth camera system for the year 2018. Meanwhile, according to the DigiTimes report, Apple is working on four iPhone models: two with LCD displays and two with OLED displays. However, the report also says the eventual launch will be limited to three models.

